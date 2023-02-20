022223_TCT_SHShoops.jpg

In its first year in the higher classification, the Sonoraville High School basketball team is the Region 7-4A tournament champion.

The Phoenix won games over Southeast Whitfield and then Central in about a 24-hour span last Thursday and Friday at Georgia Highlands College for the league trophy in its first year after moving up from the 3A level.

