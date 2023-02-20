In its first year in the higher classification, the Sonoraville High School basketball team is the Region 7-4A tournament champion.
The Phoenix won games over Southeast Whitfield and then Central in about a 24-hour span last Thursday and Friday at Georgia Highlands College for the league trophy in its first year after moving up from the 3A level.
“It was pretty exciting,” Sonoraville High head coach Brent Mashburn said of the tournament title. “I’m really proud of the guys for the way we played. And just the way we competed. We really got after both of them on the defensive end and that’s what we’ve been stressing.
“But we’ve been playing pretty well the last couple of weeks and we felt like coming into the tournament, we had a chance to do well and the kids went out and played two, really, outstanding basketball games.”
And those wins mean the Big Red, which were the two seed to start the tournament, are the top seed out of the Region and will have at least one home game, and hopefully more, to start the 4A playoffs. And that home date is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the Round of 32 at The Furnace.
The Phoenix, who are now 20-7 overall, will tip things off against Seckinger, which is the fourth seed out of Region 8-4A.
“Don’t really know much about them but I know if they’re still playing now, they’re pretty good,” Mashburn said. “But our focus has been on us and trying to be the best we can be every game and playing the best we can right now. I’m sure we’ll watch what they (Seckinger) do and try to get a handle on it, but for now, our focus has really been on us. I feel like we’ve been playing very well recently, especially at the defensive end, and we’re just trying to continue to do that.”
The Phoenix garnered the 7-4A crown with their defensive play last week, defeating first Southeast Whitfield, 51-36, last Thursday in the 7-4A semifinals. And then coming back Friday night with the same kind of defensive intensity to throttle a 22-win Central team, 40-37, in the Region finals.
“The defense was really the difference,” Mashburn said. “To hold, first Southeast and then Central, both under 40 points is quite an accomplishment. But our defensive effort was outstanding and I feel like if we can continue to play defense like that or even better, we’re going to have a shot in every game we play because we’re at that time of the year, where there are only good teams left, so we have to come ready to play our best defensively from here on out.”
Seckinger edged out North Oconee, 52-50, in the third place game in the 8-4A to set up its trip to Sonoraville. The Jaguars began play in their Region tournament with a 67-54 win over Cherokee Bluff, but were sent to the third-place outing with a 64-56 loss to Madison County in the second round.
Seckinger brings an 18-10 mark into the game and the Jaguars were 9-5 in the 8-4A, which finished with co-champions during the regular season with North Oconee and Madison County both going 12-2 in league play. Walnut Grove was third at 10-4, a game ahead of Seckinger.
In their win over SE Whitfield to start the 7-4A postseason, the Phoenix really put a vice on the Raiders in the middle quarters, allowing just 13 points in the second and third combined to have things in hand to start the fourth.
Sonoraville took an 11-9 lead at the end of the first, but then held SE to just one bucket in the second and five points total while scoring 13 for a 26-14 lead at the half.
Junior Donovan McDaniel had five of his seven points in the quarter to lead the way.
In the third period, senior forward Ethan Hibberts took over scoring 13 points himself, while the Phoenix had 18 and held the Raiders to just eight in taking a 40-22 lead into the fourth.
Hibberts made 3-of-4 shots from behind the 3-point lead and added another pair of baskets to open it up for the Phoenix.
The Raiders had their best quarter of the game in the fourth with 14 points, but junior forward Jordyn Storey helped hold them off with a trio of three-pointers for nine of their 13 points.
Hibberts would lead all scorers with his 18 points and Storey finished the game with 14.
“When those guys get hot and we’re playing defense like we did, we have a chance to do some very good things,” Mashburn said. “And our balance was good at the tournament. Those two guys shot well and had good games, but we had a number of guys that stepped up and made big shots and we feel like we have a number of guys who can go out there and put up good numbers offensively, so we just want to carry the way we played last week, especially at the defensive end, into this week. But when we have a few different guys making shots for us and we play defense like we did, I always like our chances.”
That first-round win put them into Friday night’s championship game and they took full advantage of it, collecting their second win in two nights and the victory over Central gave them a win over each of their five 7-4A opponents this season. They were 7-3 in the league during the season with two of those losses coming to Central, even though both games were close as they fell 48-41 the first time they met and 45-42 in the rematch.
The winner of the Sonoraville-Seckinger game will play the winner of the McDonough-Holy Innocents’ winner this Friday or Saturday night in the second round and if the Phoenix defeat Seckinger Wednesday, they will host that game.