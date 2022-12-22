Sonoraville High School LOGO

Sonoraville Phoenix

 Sonoraville High School

With the hope that they can continue their winning ways in January and February, the Sonoraville High School boys and girls basketball teams are having excellent seasons.

Just two years ago, both clubs were making deep runs in the 3A state playoffs and each are hoping they can do that this season in the 4A classification.

