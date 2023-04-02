The Sonoraville High School baseball season is setting up just like the Phoenix coaching staff thought it might and hoped that it would.

With a dominating three-game sweep of still winless-in-the-Region Southeast Whitfield County last week, the Phoenix are now in second place in the 7-4A with only a three-game series against the team behind them -- Heritage -- and a three-game series against the team in front of them -- Cedartown -- left on the league schedule.

