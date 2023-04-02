The Sonoraville High School baseball season is setting up just like the Phoenix coaching staff thought it might and hoped that it would.
With a dominating three-game sweep of still winless-in-the-Region Southeast Whitfield County last week, the Phoenix are now in second place in the 7-4A with only a three-game series against the team behind them -- Heritage -- and a three-game series against the team in front of them -- Cedartown -- left on the league schedule.
"This is kind of what we were working for and thinking it might play out," Sonoraville head baseball coach Deron Walraven said. "These last two series against Heritage and Sonoraville deciding everything really. And that's the way it has worked out. So we're excited about those series and it feels good to have some time between now and then to kind of refresh and start to really focus on them."
What he is talking about is the current spring break, which has the Phoenix playing three times this week, but not in the Region with a pair of games Thursday and one more Friday afternoon in the Battle of Bartow tournament at the Lake Pointe Complex in Cartersville.
The Phoenix will play Woodland at 4 p.m. on Thursday and then face 5A Cass at 7 p.m. in the nightcap. They then return to Lake Pointe 4 p.m. Friday to face Redan in their final game of the tournament. Redan lost to Pike County last year in the GHSA 3A state championship game and it was Pike County that eliminated the Phoenix in the second round of the state playoffs in 2022.
"It's going to be a very good tournament," Walraven said. "There's going to be a lot of outstanding high school baseball teams there. I think there are 24 games all together at the tournament so we're looking forward to it.
"And we're not going to take our foot off the gas. We're trying to win games and keep that momentum going into those final two weeks of Region games, but we're going to do things a little different with our pitchers since they're not Region games. We'll use a lot of different arms and maybe get some kids in games that haven't played as much this year. But we're going in looking to try and win three more games because the next games we play after this tournament are those Region games."
The Phoenix are currently 7-2 in Region 7-4A after three one-sided wins over Southeast Whitfield County last week. Besides their sweep, Cedartown took three from Northwest Whitfield to stand 9-0 and in first place in the league while Heritage took Central three times to go to 6-3, putting them alone in third place and a game behind Sonoraville.