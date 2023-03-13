Last week was another good one for the Sonoraville High School baseball team.
But with the Region 7-4A schedule now here after they opened league play Tuesday night at The Furnace in Game One of a three-game series this week with Northwest Whitfield County, they’re looking for a few more like the first couple to start the season.
“This what you play for because these are the games that really count,” Sonoraville High School head coach Deron Walraven said of the next five weeks when his team plays three game series against their new league foes.
“And with this being our first year in the Region, it’s going to be a real challenge. But we’ve got a senior team with guys who have played a lot of baseball, so I think we’re looking forward to it,” he said. “These teams are good, but we feel like we’re pretty good ourselves and when we’re playing well, and we have played very well, we can play with anybody, so we’re excited about playing these teams.”
With three wins in four games last week, the Phoenix went into that game against Northwest Tuesday night with a 7-2 record. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
Walraven said he really sees a wide-open field among the six teams in the 7-4A.
“When you start playing, you don’t really have a chance to see the other teams, so you just try to keep up with the scores of the games, from what I seen, it’s going to be very competitive,” he said. “I think just like football and just so many of the other sports, it’s really going to be a toss-up as far as who is going to win. So it comes down to execution and who plays the game the best. And that’s what we’ll be trying to do every time we take the field. Execute and play our best.”
In 2022, out of the 7-4A, Pickens County, which Sonoraville replaced and is now a 3A school, went to the second round of the playoffs with Heritage reaching the Elite 8 and Cedartown making it to the Final Four. The Phoenix themselves were a second round 3A playoff team last year, falling to eventual state champion Pike County in the second round, so it seems the Region will be a good one.
The Phoenix not only won three times last week, but had some dramatic theatrics involved with back-to-back walkoff conquests last Monday and Tuesday against first Woodland and then Ringgold.
They beat their former 3A Region foes, 2-1, in a 10-inning classic with two runs in the bottom of the tenth after the teams were scoreless for the first nine frames. That came 24 hours after a 3-run homer in the bottom of the eighth toppled Woodland 6-3.
“I don’t ever remember being involved in two straight days of walk-off wins like that,” Walraven said. “They’re very rare. Walk-offs are very rare, so to have two like that in two straight games is pretty special. And especially with both in extra inning games like that. But the Ringgold game...we wanted to win that game. We were in the same Region with them for a few years and that was one of those games that we circled on the calendar. And you don’t have too many high schools games that are nothing-nothing after nine innings, so both teams’ pitchers did a great job. But it was a big win and I was really happy for the kids. They just stayed focused all game long and we were able to get the win.”
The game also featured two future Division One college players on the mound with Sonoraville starter Zach Lyles pitching for the Phoenix and Ringgold’s pitcher having signed with Georgia State.
And they both looked the part, with neither one allowing in a run to come across.
“We had some opportunities, we just couldn’t get that hit we needed to get a run,” Walraven said of the first nine innings.
Ringgold finally scored the first run of the game in the top of the 10th and took that 1-0 lead into the bottom of the frame.
But the Phoenix put that lead in jeopardy right away, in the bottom half when they loaded the bases with nobody out.
However, a pair of ground balls induced two force outs at home plate and suddenly, they still had the bases, but there were two outs.
They got the break they needed though on a wild pitch, allowing junior Jaxon Pate, who was the winning pitcher with four innings of relief work, to sprint home and the game was tied at one.
Junior Brock Clements then delivered a basehit to bring in the winning run and set off another huge celebration in a very short amount of time.
Lyles started on the hill for Sonoraville and threw six innings in that game, getting a no-decision, before Pate came on and went the distance.
But on Friday, they lost their second game this year with an 9-3 setback to Gordon Lee near the Tennessee line.
The home team got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Phoenix knotted the game at two with a pair in the top of the fourth inning, but Lee scored twice in their half for a 4-2 lead and broke it open with the rest of their runs in the fifth.
The Phoenix would score its final run in the top of the sixth.
Walraven said there were too many walks and Lee hit the first two home runs the Phoenix have given up this year and all of that contributed to their downfall.
“Gordon Lee’s a good team, but we did not play well,” he said. “But the good thing is we were able to wash it away and come back Saturday morning and beat a good Christian Heritage team. When you lose like that and you’re able to come back and play pretty quickly like we did the next day, it lets you get that bad taste out of your mouth.”
In the 6-2 win Saturday over Christian Heritage back at The Furnace, Pate had a big day at the plate with a double and a triple and he drove in four of his team’s run.
On the mound, senior left-hander A.J. Hensley went the first four innings and got the win. Freshman Griffin Long took over out of the bullpen and threw the last three, recording strikeouts on seven of the nine outs he got.
“They both threw the ball very well,” Walraven said. “A.J. was pitching on four days rest and he did very well. And Griffin, he’s one of our freshmen that we really like, he threw the ball very well. But we expect a lot out of these freshmen and we’re going to give them some experience because we feel like they can play and Griffin is one of those young guys.”
The Phoenix took command of the game with a four-run second inning. They would finish things off with another pair in the sixth.
“It was a good way to finish the week,” Walraven said. “It was a good way to put Friday behind us. Christian Heritage has a good team, but we got good pitching and a couple of big hits. A few different guys in the lineup got hits for us. So now we just want to keep that momentum going into this first week of Region play.”
Sonoraville wraps up the first part of their Region schedule starting 5 p.m., Friday with a doubleheader at Northwest Whitfield High, although with the weather forecast for Friday, Walraven said the coaches may work to get the twinbill be moved up to Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield brought a 4-5 record into Region play.