Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Rain likely. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.