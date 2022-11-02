We’ve played out every scenario we can think of and it seems that right now, the Sonoraville High School football team will be in the upcoming GHSA 4A state playoffs.
But the Phoenix can begin the celebration for sure with a win Friday night in the regular season finale, when they end the year at Southeast Whitfield.
Following a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Heritage last Friday in which they came back from a three-touchdown deficit in the second half only to be short-circuited by a missed extra-point in the final minute of the game after they drew within one, head coach Denver Pate’s team is 2-2 in Region 7-4A and tied for third place with Central.
And that is where it gets interesting.
Because with that record, regardless of how they do on Friday, it seems they are in.
Southwest Whitfield is 0-4 and last in Region 7-4A and out of the playoff picture because they can’t catch Sonoraville even if they can beat them. Northwest Whitfield is in fifth place at 1-3 and the Phoenix hold the tiebreaker over because they beat them.
Also, the Bruins will have to pull off the biggest upset in Georgia Friday night to even have a chance at the playoffs because they go to No. One ranked in 4A Cedartown, which is 4-0 in the Region and 9-0 on the year.
The Bruins would get to 2-3 with a win, but aren’t going ahead of the Phoenix or Carrollton Central, which the Bears also lost to. And if, as expected, they lose to mighty Cedartown, they fall to 1-4 and they are definitely out. So it seems the Bruins’ schedule will be done Friday night.
Which leaves Cedartown, Heritage, Sonoraville and Central the four teams out of the 7-4A that will get to play an 11th week.
But all of that will not even have to be considered if the Firebirds win Friday night, which is what they’e looking to do as they have lost their last two games in a row.
Last Friday, they looked like they were not even going to have a chance at the end, the way they trailed Heritage most of the night. They were down 28-7 and by 14 points two more times before they got the deficit down to 35-34 on a short touchdown run by senior back Zach Lyles. But they missed their first extra-point in a couple of games and it ultimately left them one point shy of the scoreboard.
One thing is for sure as the Phoenix get ready to play their last regularly scheduled game Friday night at Southeast Whitfield.
The question going into the season was how they would hold in the new and obviously-tougher 7-4A after years at the 3A level and they have definitely answered the bell.
The only team they haven’t played off their feet is Cedartown, which has been steamrolling everyone and looks like the favorites to win the 4A state championship this year. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in the league and have won their four Region outings by a 177-21 count.
But other than that, they have more than held their own. They scored 42 points against Northwest Whitfield in the 7-4A opener to send an instant message to their new playmates that they knew how to play this game as well.
They say in sports that things have a way of evening out and that holds true for the Phoenix because one of their league wins was a 35-34 win and one of their losses was a 35-34 loss.
Ultimately, no one except Cedartown has slowed down their offense but the Bulldogs have slowed down every offense they’ve played with three shutouts and four other games where they gave up nine points or less this year.
So while we’re like 99.9 percent sure the Phoenix are already in the 4A playoffs, we know they’d like to get the win over SE Whitfield and resolve all doubts.
And another reason we are totally certain they would like to get the win is because after last week’s gut-wrencher, they have now lost two straight and want to stop that skid right now.
They had the passing and running game clicking against Heritage, which improved to 8-1 overall this year. Senior running back Zach Lyles took the ball into the end zone three times and receivers Keegan Thompson and Wyatt Springfield had big games.
But they couldn’t slow down a Heritage team that has a rock-solid offense itself. The Generals have scored 316 points in nine games or 35 a game and they hit their norm against the Phoenix.
SE Whitfield stands 4-5 on the year and brings a four-game losing streak into the game, having lost all four of their 7-5A outings. And the Raiders have been roughed up the past two weeks in losses to Heritage and Cedartown, giving up 99 points in a 51-0 verdict against Heritage and a 48-14 setback to the Bulldogs.
Offensively, the Raiders are led by quarterback Brayden Miles, who is a dual threat with his running and throwing and has scored 10 touchdowns this year. Through the team’s first eight games, Miles had just over 600 yards rushing and just under 600 passing for nearly 1,200 yards in total offense.
Matthew Brock is his go-to target, having pulled in 24 passes for nearly 400 yards and two of his receptions were touchdowns.
The Phoenix are 5-4 overall.
Kickoff Friday night at SE Whitfield High School is set for 7:30 p.m.