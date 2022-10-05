There is still a month remaining in the GHSA high school football schedule.
But Sonoraville can take a big step towards securing a playoff berth out of Region 7-4A Friday night when the Phoenix are on the road for just the second time this year with a trip to Carrollton to play Central.
The Phoenix, along with top-ranked Cedartown and Heritage, head into this week’s second slate of games unbeaten in the league at 1-0 after winning their 7-4A openers last Friday night. Central, meanwhile, had the misfortune of playing Cedartown to kick off its Region schedule last Friday and are now needing a win to avoid falling two games out of first place with just three left on the schedule.
On the other hand, with a victory, the Phoenix would take a two-game lead over Central, stand 2-0 in the league and would probably need just one victory in its final three games to get the 11th week of play they are pursuing.
And if the offense can keep playing like it did last week against Northwest Whitfield, you have to like the Phoenix’s chances.
They racked up over 500 yards in total offense and finished with a single-game season-high 42 points in their 42-20 win over Northwest Whitfield in their Region 7-4A debut last Friday night to heighten the homecoming festivities at the Furnace.
They also scored the final 34 points of the game and their defense pitched a shutout in the second half when head coach Denver Pate’s team pulled away to secure the win.
Quarterback Jaxon Pate threw for over 300 yards and three touchdown passes, two of them to senior Brant Bryant, and senior running back Zach Lyles had three more scores and another 160-something yards on the ground, keeping the Bruin defense off-balance regarding whether they should focus on stopping the run or stopping the pass.
In fact, they kept Northwest Whitfield so out-of-kilter by moving up-and-down the field so relentlessly that, by the end of the game, they had stopped neither.
Meanwhile defensively, after giving up three big plays for scores, the Phoenix rundown crew stopped the Northwest Whitfield passing attack in its tracks. NW quarterback Owen Brooker led the entire state in the 4A classification in passing yards accumulated coming into the game, but Jaxon Pate threw for more yards than Brooker and the Phoenix won the game. They also forced five consecutive three-and-outs at one point and that allowed them to build their lead as the offense kept pouring it on and the defense was getting fast stops.
Now they turn their attention to a Central team that is 4-2 on the year after the Lions were handled by Cedartown, 39-7, last Friday in Bulldog territory. The Pride hung in the game for a half, trailing just 14-7 before Cedartown scored right before halftime for a 20-7 lead. They would then tally three more second-half scores to win convincing fashion.
Offensively, Central is led by senior quarterback Devon Powell, who like Jaxon Pate, is a dual-threat with his arm and his legs.
Powell is third in the league, behind Pate who is second, with 794 yards passing in six games on 50-of-84 attempts. He also has five touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Powell has also ran for 313 yards and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,062 total yards in offense through Central’s first six games.
Jonaz Walton of Central leads the Region in rushing with 903 yards on just 80 carries and he has taken 11 of those into the end zone to also lead the 7-4A in touchdowns with 11. That means one of the Phoenix’s defensive goals would seem to be keeping him out of the end zone. That total also puts him at averaging just over 150 yards running per game.
Defensively, the Lions have three of the top eight tacklers in the league with strong safety Devin McKnight third in the region with 48 while linebackers Juliuz Walton and Kameron Edge are second and third with 41 and 40 tackles, respectvely.
With just five games, and now four, on the Region schedule, every week is huge and this Friday’s trio of contests will be no different. Besides Sonoraville going to Central, Cedartown visiting Heritage in a battle of unbeatens that may be the 4A game of the week in Georgia and the battle of Whitfield County with Northwest taking on Southeast and both teams needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot just two weeks in.
All three of last week’s initial 7-4A games were one-sided with Heritage piling on in the form of a 56-12 win over Southeast.
Kickoff Friday night at Central High School in Carrollton is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.