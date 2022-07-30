Phoenix scrimmage in Rome Friday night

Sonoraville junior quarterback Jaxon Pate, shown here eluding Murray County defenders last year, is one of eight returning starters this season for the Phoenix on offense and was the Region 6-3A leader last year in passing yardage, touchdown passes, and total yardage. He was also fourth in the district in rushing.

 Adam Dortch

It’s the last days of the summer vacation with the start of another school year now just days away.

Many young people are sleeping in, with that joy in life about to disappear. Many are on one last getaway with no chance to do that again in the very near future.

