Phoenix scrimmage in Rome Friday night

It’s the last days of the summer vacation with the start of another school year now just days away.
Many young people are sleeping in, with that joy in life about to disappear. Many are on one last getaway with no chance to do that again in the very near future.
And many are just relaxing, knowing very soon that free time will be very limited.
None of that describes the Sonoraville High School football team, which with a week of early-morning workouts in, has wrapped up the acclimation or first week of practice and will now start getting ready for competition, which comes this Friday night in Rome when they have their one and only scrimmage at Model.
“It will be exciting to see how we look against someone in a different colored jersey than us and we’re looking forward to it,” Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said. “We feel good about our off-season. We feel like the kids got bigger and stronger. We feel good about the work we’ve put in this summer. And now we’re ready to see how we look against somebody else.”
While they have been preparing for what lies ahead of them since when last year ended, the Big Red officially started preparing for the 2022 campaign early Monday morning and Pate said the workouts have been most productive.
“Things are going well for us,” he said. “We’ve been going in the mornings and we’ve liked what we’ve seen from the kids. They’ve been working very hard. The numbers have been good. The commitment level has been good. So we feel like this acclimation week has gone well for us.”
He said they are putting a lot of time into their offensive line because while they have a good number of starters back on that side of the ball, they have to be a better team up front going forward.
“We’ve been working really hard up front,” he said. “We’ve got three new starters there this year and we’ve been working really hard with them on the fundamentals. We’ve been working with them on lining up correctly and getting their stance down. We’ve been working with them on firing off the ball. We’ve been working on their technique. We’re just working with them on everything we feel like they need to do to be ready for the challenges we have in front of us.
“We’ve got a lot of experience, we feel like at the skill position, but up front, we don’t, so as coaches we’ve been putting in a lot of time with those guys. And we feel good about them. We know they’re good players and hard workers. They just need to gain that experience.”
The Phoenix are also getting ready for their first year in Region 7-4A after nearly a decade in the 3A classification. That means pretty much an entirely new schedule featuring 6A Dalton and 5A defending state runner-up Calhoun in the non-league games prior to a league schedule that now includes Northwest Whitfield County, Carrollton Central, Cedartown, Heritage, and Southwest Whitfield County.
“I know one thing about these kids and that’s that, they’ve never been one to back down from a challenge, so we’re excited about who we’re playing,” Pate said. “We know we play some very good teams, but I know these guys have always risen to the occasion when we’ve played great teams and I feel we’ll confident we’ll rise to the occasion for this challenge.
“But we’re excited to be part of the league. We left some good rivalries behind, but this six-team region we’re in is something we’re looking forward to being a part of. It’s much different than what maybe we’re used to because there’s three less Region games than we’ve been playing in the past, so I think that alone is a new challenge. But there’s no doubt there are five good football teams in our Region and we’ll have to be ready every Friday night.”
The Phoenix did not exactly get any breaks, literally, by the way last year’s schedule played out. Having a game canceled by Chattooga and then drawing the first open date in a nine-team Region, they wound up playing their eight Region 6-3A games all in a row. The GHSA permits two open weeks for each team and the Phoenix wound up having both of their byes before they ever played a league game and then had to play eight consecutive weeks.
Pate said they just kept on working.
“It was tough playing all those games in a row and I think the kids could definitely have used a break there near the end, but you play with the hand you’re dealt,” he said. “We couldn’t feel sorry for ourselves or do much about it, so we just kept working every week to be ready to play Friday night. That was really all we could do. And I was proud of the kids for the way they dealt with it by just working.”
They can put full pads on officially for the first time Monday and he said they’ll slowly work on getting used to being in them before they start full contact. He said they’ll navigate the waters that can come with the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 4, and then the scrimmage on Friday night.
“We’ll put the pads on and get the kids used to being in full pads on Monday and Tuesday. And then Wednesday will be our last workout before school starts on Thursday. And Thursday is a tough day to practice because of all the things going on during the day with it being the first day of school. The kids have a lot of things on their minds. So we’ll just kind of work out way through next week to get ready for Model and how we want to play against them.
“But it’s also a very exciting week for the kids because they know with school starting, that the games will be starting soon. And that’s what we’re working for. To be ready on Friday night. We’re excited as coaches about the progress we’ve made and the progress we’re making every day and we’re looking forward to the scrimmage to kind of see just where we are.”
The Phoenix will open the 2022 season with three consecutive home games, beginning Friday, Aug. 19 against Pickens County at The Furnace. Sonoraville was 6-4 last season and 4-4 in Region 6-3A.