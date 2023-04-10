Scoring six runs in the first inning, the Sonoraville High School baseball team earned a big 7-4 victory at Heritage Monday night in the first game of their important Region 7-4A series this week.

The victory kept the Phoenix in second place in the league, moving them to 8-2 and putting them two games ahead of the Generals, which fell to 6-4, in the current league standings with the teams to return to the Furnace 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to play a doubleheader and the final two games of the series.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In