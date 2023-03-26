Winning another three-game series last week, the Sonoraville High School baseball remain near the top of the Region 7-4A leaderboard after a fortnight of league play.

The Phoenix, which began the week with a 4-2 Region record, has one final three-game series this week in the league before spring break when they face winless Southeast Whitfield County.

