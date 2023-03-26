Winning another three-game series last week, the Sonoraville High School baseball remain near the top of the Region 7-4A leaderboard after a fortnight of league play.
The Phoenix, which began the week with a 4-2 Region record, has one final three-game series this week in the league before spring break when they face winless Southeast Whitfield County.
The teams played Game One Tuesday night at the Furnace (details of that game were not available at press time) before the teams go to Southeast Whitfield Friday for a doubleheader, starting at 5 p.m.
"We're looking to have another good week and then we'll have a little time for our last two Region series," Sonoraville head baseball coach Deron Walraven said. "But this week, we just want to go out and take care of our business. We're playing a team that is down a little bit, but we still need to go out and play well three times."
The Phoenix enter this week 4-2 in the 7-4A and sitting alone in second place behind Cedartown after winning two of three games last week against Carrollton Central.
The Big Red, behind senior pitcher Zach Lyles' complete game effort, opened the series with a 3-0 run over the Lions with three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 0-0 tie.
Then the teams came back to Sonoraville Thursday for the final two games and the Lions held off a Phoenix rally to win the first game, 6-5, but the home team kept the bats going in the third game to the tune of a 10-7 victory.
"We want to win them all, but the ultimate goal is at least two out of three, so we felt like it was a good week for us," Walraven said. "And Central has a good ballclub. They've played six games in the Region and been in every one of them and we feel fortunate to win two out of three against them. They were three close games really."
The first game was a nail-biter with the game scoreless for six innings before a Kannon England two-run single and then a Brock Clements' RBI hit provided all their offense.
Lyles would finish it off in the bottom of seventh to get the win and he allowed just one hit while striking out 10 Lions.
"It was a real pitchers' dual because Zach pitched really well and they had a pitcher that was throwing very well," Walraven said. "But we were able to get a couple of big hits there in the seventh inning when we needed them and then Zach finished it off. But we have had a lot of games like that that came down to the end, but we've done well this year in those late-game situations. We've got a lot of seniors on this team and when these games are close and it's late in them, you can just feel that they believe, and I know we the coaches believe, that if we just keep playing hard, we're going to find a way to get it done."
One bad inning in Game One on Thursday cost them a chance at the sweep, but in the end, they still had a chance to do so.
With the aid of two errors and three walks, the Lions earned the first win in five Region outings with a 5-run first inning spurring them on to a 6-5 triumph.
"It wasn't pretty to start with, the way we fell behind by five runs, but after that, we pitched very well, tightened some things up defensively, and swung the bats well enough to get back in it," Walraven said. "And we had our chances to get the lead late, but we just couldn't get that big hit we needed."
After falling behind by five, they got the score to 6-5 headed into the bottom of the sixth and after getting runners to second and third base, they couldn't bring the tying run in.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Phoenix had baserunners on second and third base with just one out, but couldn't tie it up.
Senior pitcher A.J. Hensley started for Sonoraville and worked the first three innings before freshman Griffin Long came on and threw four shutout frames to finish the game.
In the second game, Sonoraville fell behind 5-1, after the Lions tallied five runs in the third inning, but this time they were able to come all the way back.
And they did so in a big way, scoring nine runs from that point, including five in the fifth to beat the Lions, who began this week in fifth place in the Region at 1-5 but have not played like a team with that record.
Junior pitcher Jaxon Pate came on in relief in the fourth inning and silenced the Lions the rest of the way, allowing the hosts to erase the early deficit.