The Sonoraville High School wrestling team began its season Saturday at the Archer Scramble at Archer High School.
Missing a few football players who will be joining the team soon, the Phoenix didn’t have representatives in the heavier weight classes, but did well in the lower classes with a couple of their matmen winning all of their matches.
“It was good to get the opportunity to compete against some very solid competition of the year,” Sonoraville head wrestling coach Randy Steward said. “It gives us a chance to now go back and work on specific areas to improve.”
Sophomore Braxton Mealer in the 150-pound weight class and senior Cody Gowin in the 175 division were the two Sonoraville wrestlers that won their weight class, with each going 3-0 on the day.
Sophomore Noah Chastain was the other Phoenix grappler to win three matches at the Scramble as he went 3-1 in the 106-pound class.
Senior Blake Denby in the 165-pound also won two matches at the Scramble, going 2-2 in his four events.
Junior Thomas Young in the 113; Sophomore Bobby Tomlin in the 120; senior Wade Parker in the 126; junior Logan Moore in the 138 and senior Caden Blevins in the 144 division all competed for the Phoenix and each of those young men won one of their three matches.
The Phoenix also had two wrestlers in the 144-pound class with senior Jayden Moore also participating in that division and Moore was in four matches altogether.
For the Sonoraville freshmen, the Phoenix had a pair of wrestlers win all three of their matches in their weight class.
Freshman Noah Walker went 3-0 in the 120 group and sophomore Aundreay Hamilton was 3-0 in the 138 to highlight the jayvee match.
The Sonoraville wrestlers are back on the mat Saturday when the varsity and jayvees are at the Ola Invitational at Ola High School.
The junior varsity will then wrap up the November portion of their schedule Monday, Nov. 21 when they compete in the Coahulla Creek junior varsity scramble starting at 9 a.m.