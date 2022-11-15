Sonoraville High School LOGO

Sonoraville Phoenix

 Sonoraville High School

The Sonoraville High School wrestling team began its season Saturday at the Archer Scramble at Archer High School.

Missing a few football players who will be joining the team soon, the Phoenix didn’t have representatives in the heavier weight classes, but did well in the lower classes with a couple of their matmen winning all of their matches.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In