Baseball legend Casey Stengal, when he managed the Yankees, used to say, "they don't pay me to win every game. Just two out of every three."
Sonoraville baseball skipper Deron Walraven knows the feeling.
To ensure teams see a different starting pitcher every time they play each other, the league plays its three-game series against each other in a week's time instead of three times spread out over the course of a few weeks. The teams play once on Tuesday and then hold doubleheaders Friday to get their 15 games played.
And the Phoenix began their baseball journey in Region 7-4A for the first time ever last week and it went well with the team taking two-out-of-three against Northwest Whitfield. Sure, they want the sweep, but in baseball, two-out-of-three is always good.
"Making sure we take at least two out of three is our goal in these (Region 7-4A) series," Walraven said. "I mean we want to win every game we play. And we want to win all three games every series we play here in Region. And we're working hard to do that. And our kids are playing hard. But our goal is to make sure we get at least two out of three because every time you do that, you can put that team behind you (as far as the standings and tiebreaker).
They began last week in the best way they could imagine, defeating the Bruins, 10-0 in a five-inning mercy rule win. Then, with the threat of bad weather on Thursday and Friday and knowing how difficult it can be to reschedule, not just games, but doubleheaders as the teams in the Region play, they moved the Games Two and Three up to Wednesday in Whitfield County.
"We wound up playing three games in just really a short amount of time with two on Tuesday and then coming right back Wednesday and playing two more, but I'm glad we did because of the weather. It was not good Thursday or Friday. But we feel good that we got those three games in and we feel good that we won two of them."
Just 24 hours after silencing NW Whitfield, the Bruins returned the favor at home with an 8-2 victory over Sonoraville in the first game of their Wednesday twinbill.
But in the nightcap, Sonoraville got good pitching and senior outfielder Zevyn Ferguson slugged a late home run to a 4-2 win to get the series.
"It was our first series in this Region and so we felt real good about it," Walraven said. "We were really thinking about the sweep after the first game, but in that second game, they came out and played well and we didn't. But that's baseball. And we came right back from that loss to get the win in that second game, so we're 2-1 in the Region and we want to build on that. So we got Central this week and three games against them."
Central began this week 5-11 overall and, most importantly 0-3 in the league after getting swept by Cedartown, which is now 3-0, last week. The other 7-4A opening-round series last week had Heritage also going to 3-0 in the league with a sweep of Southeast Whitfield.
That means Cedartown and Heritage are tied for first to start this week with Sonoraville third at 2-1. NW Whitfield is 1-2 and in fourth while Central and Southeast Whitfield County are both 0-3.
So if the Phoenix can keep the Lions in the struggling column, they have a chance to not only climb in the standings, but put more distance between themselves and another region foe in their quest for the postseason.
Despite the three losses, Central did play Cedartown tough, dropping Game One last Tuesday by a 1-0 count. Then those teams moved their originally-scheduled-for-Friday doubleheader up to Thursday and Cedartown took the first game 8-4 and then won the second game, 5-2, for the sweep that has them one of two early unbeatens.