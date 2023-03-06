Phoenix lose first game in extras at Rome

Sonoraville junior designated hitter Brock Clements gets set to hit in a recent game for the Phoenix. They dropped their first game of the season last Tuesday on the road with a nine-game 4-3 setback to 6A Rome on the Wolves' field. The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader last Friday night at the Furnace to complete a three-game series but bad weather and tornado warnings in the area forced that twinbill to be canceled.   

The Sonoraville High School baseball team lost its first game of the season last Tuesday night with a tough 4-3 loss to 6A Rome in a non-Region encounter on the Wolves' diamond in Bartow County.

The game was to be the first of three the teams would play last week, but Friday's doubleheader was called off due to the tornado warnings in the area at the time and all the rain that fell in a 24-hour period before that.

