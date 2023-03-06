Phoenix lose first game in extras at Rome

Sonoraville junior designated hitter Brock Clements gets set to hit in a recent game for the Phoenix. They dropped their first game of the season last Tuesday on the road with a nine-game 4-3 setback to 6A Rome on the Wolves' field. The teams were supposed to play a doubleheader last Friday night at the Furnace to complete a three-game series but bad weather and tornado warnings in the area forced that twinbill to be canceled.
The Sonoraville High School baseball team lost its first game of the season last Tuesday night with a tough 4-3 loss to 6A Rome in a non-Region encounter on the Wolves' diamond in Bartow County.
The game was to be the first of three the teams would play last week, but Friday's doubleheader was called off due to the tornado warnings in the area at the time and all the rain that fell in a 24-hour period before that.
Against Rome, the Phoenix had two leads -- 1-0 and 3-1 -- in a game that was tied at 1-1 through the first seven innings before the Phoenix scored two runs in the top of the eighth for a 3-1 lead.
But the hosts got it back to even with a pair in the bottom of the eighth and then won it in the bottom of the ninth.
"When we got the 3-1 lead there, we felt pretty good about it, especially with Zach (Lyles) on the mound, but they're a good team and that's baseball," Sonoraville head baseball coach Deron Walraven said. "But it was a close game all the way. It was 1-1 for a long time and they just got a couple of big hits in those extra innings when they needed it was the difference. But (including Monday night's game against Woodland), we've been in walk-off games in our last three games. And we're 2-1 in those games. And they've all come against good baseball teams, so we've just got to keep coming out every game and try to play the best baseball we can."
Sonoraville took its first lead with a run in the top of the third inning.
They got that run when number nine hitter Coy Godfrey reached base on a single to left. Zach Lyles followed with a single as Godfrey sprinted to third base to put runners on first and third.
Junior shortstop Jaxon Pate grounded out to drive in Godfrey and put visitors on top.
Rome would tie the game with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth.
From there they remained deadlocked until the top of the eighth when the Phoenix pushed their final two runs across the plate.
With one out, Lyles singled on a hard grounder to left and Pate followed with an RBI double, ripping a deep fly to center. He alertly moved to third base on the throw and Lyles scored, putting them up 2-1. Dawson Townsend then lifted a sac fly to center field, bringing in Pate for a two-run lead.
But the Wolves would get the game tied and then win it in the bottom of the ninth.
"It was a good game, a tough one to lose, but you had two good teams out there playing well," Walraven said. "And we were looking forward to playing them Friday, but unfortunately, we weren't able to because of the weather."
Prior to the season, Walraven said before the club reaches Region games, he and his staff planned on looking at a lot of pitchers and keeping their pitch counts down. And the game against Rome was a perfect example of that with five different pitchers working two innings before a fifth worked the ninth.
Senior Kannon England started for the Phoenix and threw two innings, striking our four and giving up one hit. He also threw 24 strikes on 34 pitches.
Senior Zevyn Ferguson threw the next two innings and he gave up three hits, two walks, and one run, which was earned, but had three strikeouts to hold down any rallies..
Pate threw the next two innings, striking out four and giving up just one hit. He threw 20 of his 29 pitches for strikes.
Lyles worked the seventh and eighth innings, striking out two before freshman hurler Griffin Long worked the bottom of the ninth and suffered the loss.
The Phoenix had seven hits in the game and Lyles had two of those.