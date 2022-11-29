With two easy wins to start the season, the Sonoraville basketball team went into this week looking for a couple more.
The Phoenix are off to a 2-0 thanks to a pair of one-sided victories on back-to-back days as they opened the 2022-22 campaign a week ago with a 90-20 shellacking of Armuchee before coming back Friday night to douse 5A opponent Woodland, 57-33.
One of those two games include their first road competition, which came Tuesday night when they visited Unity Christian, which was off to a 1-2 start. (Details of that game were not available at press time). The game against Unity Christian was the teams' first of two matchups in just eight days.
The Phoenix begin a two-game homestand Friday evening, when they host Gilmer at 8:30 p.m. after the girls play at 7 p.m. before coming back next Tuesday night for the second part of their series with Unity Christian, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In their win over Woodland, the Phoenix didn't have quite as healthy a night offensively as they did just 24 hours against Armuchee, but the Big Red again played strangling defense that made the Wildcats earn every point they scored.
Sonoraville junior guard Donovan McDaniel led his team with 22 points and was the only Phoenix play to reach double-figures scoring, but he had a lot of help around him with eight others also scoring for the winners.
Junior guard Jaxon Pate was second on the team in scoring with nine points on a trio of three-point shots.
Woodland had five players dent the scoreboard and two of those were in double digits. Guard Zyon Heath led the Wildcats with 12 points and backcourt mate Evan Womack had 11 more as those two combined to score 23 of the team's 33 markers.
The Phoenix were one of four teams in Region 7-4A that are off to a good start with only Southeast Whitfield having a loss while Cedartown, which is still alive in the GHSA 4A football playoffs and will go to North Oconee this Friday night, and Central had yet to play a game.
However, both teams were scheduled to begin their season Monday night with Cedartown hosting 6A Rome, which is also still alive in the football playoffs with a state semifinal home game against Hughes. After taking on Rome, the Bulldogs play their second game of the year Thursday against Heard County.
Central was also scheduled to open the season Monday night with a trip to Rockmart, which was eliminated in the GHSA 2A playoffs last Friday night with a 21-14 loss to Fitzgerald. The Yellow Jackets were playing just their second game of the season.
Heritage had the best record in the 7-4A to start December, sitting with a 3-0 mark while Sonoraville and Northwest Whitfield County headed in Tuesday night's action with a 2-0 record. Southeast Whitfield was 2-1 on the season.
Heritage's fast start was helped by beating teams that Sonoraville used to play on a regular basis when they were all members of the Region 6-3A.
The Generals tipped off the year by clubbing Ridgeland, 69-48, and then followed that with a 65-45 romp over Coahulla Creek and then Wednesday, they edged Murray County, 58-54 to win their first three games.
Northwest Whitfield County scored over 80 points in each of its first two wins. Last Monday, they started their new season by outslugging Murray County, 81-73, and then last Wednesday, they hammered Ridgeland, 86-41.
Southeast stood 2-1 after playing three games in five days prior to Thanksgiving Thursday and the Raiders got off to a 2-0 start before they suffered their first loss.
They began the year a week ago Saturday with a 68-50 victory over Coahulla Creek and then clubbed Ringgold, 67-44 last Tuesday before losing their first game of the year the next day with a 77-65 loss to Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS).