The Sonoraville High School boys track team will have a few athletes at the upcoming 4A Sectionals this Saturday at Central High School in Carrollton.

That's after the Phoenix had a number of boys finish in the top four in various events to move to the second round of the GHSA track and field postseason.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In