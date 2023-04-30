The Sonoraville High School boys track team will have a few athletes at the upcoming 4A Sectionals this Saturday at Central High School in Carrollton.
That's after the Phoenix had a number of boys finish in the top four in various events to move to the second round of the GHSA track and field postseason.
Sonoraville didn't win any individual events or relay races at last week's 7-4A meet at Southeast Whitfield County High School, but still got some solid performances from quite a few athletes.
The Phoenix had three individual second-places at the Region meet with two in the field events and one in the running events.
Junior Julian Aguilar was second in the discus at 142 feet even and according to the final results, tied with junior teammate TJ Oliver, who also went exactly 142 feet, but it was Aguilar that collected the silver medal while Oliver got the bronze in the final results. The winning throw was a 148-2 from a Heritage student.
Oliver did get a silver though, with his big effort in the shot put, finishing second with a 49-01 and he was two feet ahead of the third place 47-01.
Oliver was in contention all day for the gold, which was won by Central senior Juliuz Walton, who was the 7-4A champ with a 49-05.5.
Sophomore Evan Johnson was the third Sonoraville athlete to secure a silver medal, placing second in the 400-meter run with a 53.31. The winning time was a 51.96 by a Cedartown quarter-mile and Johnson had two people right on his tail at the very end with third place a 53.36 and fourth place a 53.48.
Sonoraville's other silver medal came in the 4-x-400 relay, which was second by just four seconds with a 3:35.81. Cedartown won it, running a 3:31.90 and Southeast Whitfield County, with a 3:38.90 as there was just seven seconds between the three teams.
Junior Keegan Townsend had a special day for his team, qualifying for the Sectionals in three different events -- the two hurdles races and the long jump -- by placing fourth in each.
In a close race in the 110-meter hurdles that saw all eight finalists less than a second apart, Townsend ran a 11.48 to earn the final spot to the next round. The winning time was an 11.01 and the eight place showing was an
In the 300-meter hurdles, Townsend was fourth with an 11.48 after also placing fourth in the prelims with an 11.92, meaning he docked a full half-second off his time in the finals.