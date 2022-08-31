The Sonoraville High School football team will look to get back in the win column Friday night, when the Phoenix close out a season-opening three-game homestand against Dalton.
The Phoenix fell from the ranks of the unbeatens last Friday night with a disappointing 45-22 loss to Darlington Academy as the Tigers used three big plays to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
“They put us behind the eight-ball immediately with the way they jumped right on us,” Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said. “But we knew they were good coming into the game. They were an Elite 8 team last year with a lot of good speed and several college commits, so we knew they were a good team. And they’re the type of team we wanted to play in non-Region to help us get ready for our Region games because that’s what this part of the schedule is all about...helping you get ready for those games that really count. I mean that’s why we’re playing a team like Dalton this week. They’re another bigger school that will help us continue to get ready for what is ahead of us.”
Dalton comes into Friday night’s matchup at The Furnace with a 1-0 mark after the Catamounts were off last week, but opened the season nearly two weeks on August 19 with a 49-27 win over North Murray. North Murray was in the same Region as Sonoraville last year until the Phoenix moved up to 4A this year.
In that win over North Murray to start the year, Catamount running back Tyson Greenwade rushed for six touchdowns and over 300 yards against the Mountaineers and Coach Pate said Greenwade, who really went off in the second half against North Murray, is a handful.
“Offensively, they’re very, very solid in the running game,” Pate said. “They had the one back that had a great game against North Murray with over 300 yards and six touchdowns, so we need to find a way to slow him down. He’s got good speed and good power and he’s shifty, so we’ve got to find a way to try and contain him. They’ve been using a two-quarterback system so you have to be ready to account defensively for what both of those guys can do. They’re solid up front, so they have a few different people that can give you problems offensively.
“Defensively, they’re a 3-4 team. The two outside linebackers are very good. They have a very good (cornerback) and a very good secondary. They run to the football very well, so they’ll present a few challenges for us with what they do defensively.”
He said he believes his players know they did not put their best foot forward last week and they’ll respond in a big way this week.
“This is a pretty resilient bunch, so we have to rebound,” Coach Pate said. “We have to learn from what happened to us last week but, we also have put it behind us and come out this Friday and play like we’re capable. And I think we will.”
He said they have to have better balance offensively and eliminate giving up the big play on defense.
“I think this Friday we need to run the ball better and we’ve got to minimize our mistakes in all three areas of the game,” Pate said. “Offensively, we don’t keep track of time-of-possession, but I know we lost the time-of-possession battle last week and we need to win it this week. We had too many short series on offense. And defensively, we need to stop allowing the explosive play. They hit on three of them right away against us and we’ve got to do a better job against that. We knew they were going to get some yards against us because they have good speed, but you can’t give up those explosive plays like we did.”
The Phoenix are now members of Region 7-4A and all six teams will start playing each in just under a month and from the first two weeks of play, it appears the run to determine the four playoff teams will be a great one.
That’s because after those two weeks of play, the Phoenix loss to Darlington Academy last Friday night is the only one by any of the six teams in the Region so far.
Cedartown, Central, Southwest Whitfield County, Northwest Whitfield County and Heritage are all 2-0 while the Phoenix are 1-1.
They will all be back in action this Friday night with Cedartown hosting Sequoyah, Central going to Hampton, Northwest Whitfield entertaining Ringgold, Heritage visits Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, and Southeast Whitfield is home to play Gordon Lee.