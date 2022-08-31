Early Darlington outburst lifts them past Phoenix

Behind senior tackle Sawyer Springfield, Sonoraville junior quarterback Jaxon Pate lets it fly against Darlington Friday night.

 Barbara Hall

The Sonoraville High School football team will look to get back in the win column Friday night, when the Phoenix close out a season-opening three-game homestand against Dalton.

The Phoenix fell from the ranks of the unbeatens last Friday night with a disappointing 45-22 loss to Darlington Academy as the Tigers used three big plays to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In