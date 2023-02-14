Phoenix, Jackets soccer twinbill Thursday

For the second time in three weeks, the Gordon County soccer community is in for a real treat.

That’s because for the second time in three weeks, two of the county high schools will square off against each other when the Calhoun boys and girls teams host their Sonoraville counterparts in a doubleheader, starting 5 p.m. Thursday on the Yellow Jackets’ turf. (The boys teams will play each other in the nightcap with the kick off scheduled for 7 p.m.)

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In