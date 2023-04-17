The Region 7-4A baseball championship will be determined Wednesday evening in Cedartown.
That's because Sonoraville moved to within one game of the league-leading and previously-unbeaten Bulldogs Monday night, using a complete-game pitching performance from senior Zach Lyles and a couple of big innings on offense to take Game One, 6-0, in the teams' regular season-ending three-game series before a packed house at the Furnace.
"The kids came out ready to play," Sonoraville High School head coach Deron Walraven said minutes after the win. "It's senior night and we recognized our nine seniors before the game and those guys know how important this series is as far as being Region champion or being number two. So we did what we needed to do to as far as keeping that Region championship hope alive.
"They (Cedartown) haven't tasted very many defeats in Region games in recent years and winning that first one is always big in a three-game series, so we feel good about this game and the way we played, but we need to come out and play a couple of more ballgames just like it or even better on Wednesday."
The win lifted Sonoraville to 11-2 in the 7-4A and Cedartown fell to 12-1, but does maintain a one-game lead over the Phoenix, meaning the Big Red need a sweep Wednesday night on the Bulldogs' diamond to claim their first Region baseball title in the 4A division while the home team just needs to split the doubleheader.
From the get-go Monday night, Lyles was dominant, allowing just four hits in the game and finishing with 11 strikeouts and zero walks.
"Zach had it really going on today," Walraven said. "He's been like that for us all year. When he's on the mound, we feel like we can play with anybody in the state and when he's filling up the strike zone like he was tonight, he's very tough to deal with as a hitter. But he's gotten a Game One win for us in every Region series so far this season and like I said, you win that first of the series, you feel good about yourself going into the next two games of that series."
And entering the seventh inning, he was reaching his pitch count limit and was going to be allowed to throw just 13 more, but the ace lefty recorded three outs under that amount to go the distance in getting the huge shutout win.
"We were going to go with a reliever if we needed to because we weren't going to let him throw more than 13 more pitches, but to Zach's credit he was able to get it done in less than and that was big. Now, I feel like we're set up with all our pitchers rested and ready to go on Wednesday," Walraven said.
The Phoenix broke the scoreless ice with their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Number nine hitter Coy Godfrey started the frame by beating out a shot deep in the hole to the Cedartown shortstop and Lyles followed with a soft single to right field, giving the Phoenix runners at first and second base with nobody out.
A Jaxon Pate swinging bunt loaded up the bases and Kannon England then delivered an RBI single up the middle, bringing in Godfrey and after a bad Cedartown throw, Lyles, who never stopped running, sprinted home to give the Phoenix a 2-0 advantage.
They would score the rest of their runs in the fourth.
Catcher Brock Clements rocked the first pitch of the inning into the gap for a double to start them off. After a strikeout, designated hitter Jackson Balliew hammered a double to right field, scoring freshman Eli Balliew, who had come in as the courtesy runner for Clements. Easton Childs smacked a single to put runners on the corner with one out.
Following the second out, Lyles and Pate kept things going with two more hits, producing the game's final three runs.
"I thought (this game), one through nine, we swung the bats the best we have all year," Walraven said. "We were putting the ball in play all game long. We hit the ball hard all game long. I thought we did a good job of laying off bad pitches and swinging at pitches in zone. I just thought one through nine, we did a good job at the plate today and that's what we have to do going forward."
The season really has gone almost like Walraven and his team would have scripted it because the goal from the start back in early February was to be playing Cedartown for the Region championship when the regular season reached its conclusion. And here the Phoenix are.
"I'm so proud of the kids for us being in this spot because this is our goal," he said. "We wanted to be in a position in this last series to win the region and control our own destiny and we do. That's what I told the boys after the game (Monday), 'you've got it right in front of you. It's all about us. We don't need help from anybody. We just need to go out and do what we do', and that's what you want. You want it to be in your hands and for us it still is because we know what we have to do on Wednesday. But I couldn't be more proud of my guys for the way they stepped up and played in Game One here and we're going to go out Wednesday and give it all we got."
He said it should be a raucous crowd, just like there was at at their new diamond Monday night.
"Wednesday, I feel like it will be a real hostile environment after today because we had a great crowd here today and for both of us, we're fighting for a region championship, so I expect a really rowdy home crowd, but I expect a lot of Phoenix Nation to be down there cheering us on as well," Walraven said. "But I think it's going to be an exciting night of baseball for us."
Sonoraville improved to 19-6 on the season overall and Cedartown dropped to 18-7.
The doubleheader for the Region championship in Cedartown begins at 5 p.m. with the second game to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
And it comes down to what Walraven said last week.
"It's going to be another late night of baseball Wednesday night just like it was against Heritage, but we're really excited about it and looking forward to it."