041923_TCT_SHSbaseball1.JPG

The Region 7-4A baseball championship will be determined Wednesday evening in Cedartown.

That's because Sonoraville moved to within one game of the league-leading and previously-unbeaten Bulldogs Monday night, using a complete-game pitching performance from senior Zach Lyles and a couple of big innings on offense to take Game One, 6-0, in the teams' regular season-ending three-game series before a packed house at the Furnace.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In