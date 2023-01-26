050422_TCT_Sonobaseball2.jpg

The 2022 season was one of the best in school history for Sonoraville.

The Phoenix, with 23 wins, registered the most in a single season in school history. They ended Ringgold's three-year stranglehold on Region 6-3A by knocking them off to start the league schedule. And senior pitcher Trevor Childers set a school record for wins in a season in going 11-0. 

