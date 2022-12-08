In its first year in the GHSA 4A classification, the Sonoraville High School football team failed to do what it did its last few years in 3A — make the playoffs.
So that meant the Phoenix had a lot of productive players every week they took the field and their play caught the attention of the league’s coaches with a large number of players being recognized in the recent announcement of the 7-4A All-Region football team.
While undefeated Cedartown, which is playing this weekend in Atlanta for the 4A state championship, was clearly the best team in the six-team Region, the Phoenix held their own in the all-star selections with the Co-Offensive and Co-Defensive Players of the Year and three more first-team offensive and defensive selections.
In addition, they had nearly 10 players named to the second team.
Senior Tristan Mullins, who was the Region 6-3A Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, was named as the 7-4A Co-Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He led the Phoenix and the 6-3A last year in tackles and was second in the 7-4A this past season.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Pate, who was the Region 6-3A first-team signal-caller last year, was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year this season in the 7-4A. He was second in the league in passing and among the top five in all-purpose yardage.
Besides Pate, senior wide receiver Brant Bryant, senior tight end Ridge Redd and senior lineman Preston Gilbert were the three Phoenix voted onto the All-Region first team offense by the league’s coaches.
Besides Mullins, who did not play in the team’s first-round playoff loss to North Oconee, senior outside linebacker Wyatt Springfield, senior lineman Dawson Young, and junior defensive back Donovan McDaniel were the Phoenix players listed on the All-Region first team defense.
The Phoenix had eight other players named to the second team/honorable mention squad.
Senior running back/defensive back Zach Lyles, senior lineman T.J. Oliver, junior wide receiver Keegan Townsend, junior linebacker Ty Brown, senior linebacker Zach McAfee, junior lineman Dirk Junkins, junior defensive end Skylar Brown and senior lineman Landon Silvers were those eight players.
Offensively, Pate was among the league leaders in a few different categories, including interceptions. He threw for over 2,000 yards this year and had 21 touchdowns in 11 games for the Phoenix.
Through the team’s first nine games this year, he was 100-of-177 passing and had a quarterback rating of 101. He was also averaging 193 yards passing per game.
Gilbert was the team’s unquestionable leader in the offensive line, especially after fellow senior tackle Sawyer Springfield was lost for the season due to injuries. And now the work he has put in and his play on the field has earned him several offers from smaller schools around the region.
To date, Culver-Stockton College, Upike University, Birmingham-Southern, Bethel, and UVA-Wise are among the schools that have told Gilbert he can play for them. He also received a preferred walk-on offer from Murray State, so he will be playing somewhere next fall to continue a football career that saw him be a three-year starter for the Phoenix.
Redd has verbally committed to play college football at Jacksonville State after choosing the Gamecocks over several other suitors who wanted the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder with the good hands playing for their team. Redd was also an honorable mention choice last year as a junior in Region 6-3A.
Redd, who also lined up at receiver for the Phoenix, finished the year with over 25 catches for more than 400 yards, averaging over 16 yards per catches, with five touchdown grabs this year.
Bryant was a first-team player on both offense and defense last year in Region 6-3A and now he is a first-team choice offensively in the 7-4A.
Bryant, a four-year starter for the Big Red, has done a little bit of everything during his time in high school. He has been a punter and kicker and kick returner and punt return and he also plays in the secondary on defense. In short, once he got on the field as a freshman four years ago, he never really came off of it.
He also had Sonoraville’s touchdown against Calhoun this year, catching a 43-yard pass for the score in the team’s final game before they started playing games in the 7-4A for the first time ever.
Bryant caught 18 passes in Sonoraville’s first eight games this year with four touchdowns and he averaged 18 yards per reception. And he ended his career playing quarterback for the Phoenix, taking over for Pate in the final minutes of their playoff loss just over a month ago at North Oconee.
Bryant has received an offer to play at Berry College and if he does, he would join his older brother Blade Bryant on the team. Blade Bryant was named the Berry College Special Teams Player of the Week during one of the Vikings’ recent wins.
Pate finished in the top 12 in the state in the 4A division in passing yardage this past season after he entered the final week of the season ranked eighth among all the 4A schools.
He was also second in the Region in all-purpose yards with over 2,000 yards through the air and another 700 on the ground this year.
On the defensive side, Mullins was second in the 7-4A and again led the Phoenix in tackles with 115 this year or an average of nearly 13 a game. He had 114 last year to set the pace in Region 6-3A and this season, 90 of those bring-downs were solo tackles and 25 more were on assists.
And he could also be playing college football next fall as he has received an offer from Birmingham-Southern. Mullins was chosen as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Cedartown senior middle linebacker Eli Barrow, who has made 174 tackles through the Bulldogs’ first 14 games.
Springfield, who was a 6-3A All-Region second team defensive player in 2021, finished with nearly 50 tackles this year and he pulled double duty in the playoff game against North Oconee, starting at linebacker and at running back. He also scored the team’s touchdown against the Titans on a short run in the first quarter.
Young finished with 60 tackles this past season, putting him third on the team. He made over 40 of those by himself and had 10 tackles for a loss to go with five quarterback sacks.
McDaniel was one of the Region’s best defenders at cornerback, usually drawing the assignment of covering the other team’s best receiver. That meant he lined up against a lot of outstanding pass catchers this year and shut down a few of them as well. He is a junior who will be back next year as one of the leaders on the defensive side.
The Phoenix were 6-5 this past season and 3-2 in their first year in the 7-4A.