With two easy wins last week, the Sonoraville girls basketball team got right back into the hunt for the top seed in Regin 7-4A going into the postseason tournament in a couple of weeks.

And they have a chance to climb a little more over the next week when they play the two teams above them in the 7-4A standings for a second time.

