With two easy wins last week, the Sonoraville girls basketball team got right back into the hunt for the top seed in Regin 7-4A going into the postseason tournament in a couple of weeks.
And they have a chance to climb a little more over the next week when they play the two teams above them in the 7-4A standings for a second time.
The Lady Phoenix, under the direction of head coach Stephanie Caudell, started this week with a 5-2 mark in the league, putting them in third place behind Northwest Whitfield, which is 7-0, and Heritage, which is second in the league at 6-1.
And the Firebirds have both of those teams to close the regular season, starting Friday when they host the Lady Bruins. Then next Tuesday night, they play their last scheduled game of the year with a trip to Ringgold to play the Lady Generals.
Those three teams are the only ones who still have a chance at the two byes that are available to the top two team's at season's end with Southeast Whitfield, Central, and Cedartown all well below .500 and definitely looking at play in the first round of the upcoming 7-4A playoff.
The Phoenix, looking to snap a two-game losing streak that saw them lose to NW Whitfield and Heritage by a combined eight points to close the first part of the slate, began the second half of 7-4A activity play last Tuesday with a 59-17 victory over Southeast Whitfield and they followed that up Friday with a 55-21 drubbing of Central.
In both wins, the Lady Phoenix got off to a torrid start offensively and never looked back. They were also superb at the defensive end, not allowing more than six points in any of the eight quarters they played last week.
Against Southwest Whitfield, the Phoenix took an 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and then scored 19 points in the second while allowing just four again to lead 37-8 at halftime.
Senior forward Kayleigh Kelley got her team rolling in that first quarter with seven points on three made shots and a foul while sophomore guard Ella Kate Walraven had five on a field goal and a 3 with sophomore guard Erin Garland tossing in four more points.
And Garland totally heated up in the second, going off for 11 of her club's 19 points on a three and four buckets. Kelley added another shot from long distance as everyone on the roster played at least three quarters.
Sonoraville topped the visitors, 14-6, in the third period for a 51-14 advantage after three.
Garland led the winners with 18 points and Kelley finished the night with 12 as 10 different players scored and five different players made three's.