While they didn't win it, the Sonoraville High School girls track team had a good showing last week at a triangular meet at Calhoun High School.

The Lady Phoenix won four events to stay in the hunt for first, which was won by the hosts with 70 points. Fannin County was second with 58 and the Phoenix put 49 on the board.

