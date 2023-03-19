While they didn't win it, the Sonoraville High School girls track team had a good showing last week at a triangular meet at Calhoun High School.
The Lady Phoenix won four events to stay in the hunt for first, which was won by the hosts with 70 points. Fannin County was second with 58 and the Phoenix put 49 on the board.
In all, the Phoenix finished with nine medals individually and a couple of more in the relays.
Three of their four golds came in the field events and the other came in the half-mile.
Junior Brynley Walraven was first in the 800-meter run for the Phoenix, running a 2:31.18 in an event that saw Sonoraville finish with three of the top four places.
Besides Walraven's win, junior Lizeth Batista was third for the bronze medal for SHS, running a 2:50.31 for the last time under three minutes. Teammate Janelle Lopez was fourth at three minutes, 13 seconds even.
Izzy Goss was the shot put champion in her team's second consecutive meet and that was another event the Phoenix did well in with two of the top three places.
Goss won by more than four feet with a 34-03 with second place a distance of 30 feet exactly. Ashley Fountain was third in the pack at 27-10 as only two girls went 30 feet or longer.
Founain, though, won a gold in the shot put in another competition that Sonraville won and was third in.
Fountain's best heave was 79-09 and more than two feet better than the second place distance of 77-07. Kacey Bradley gave the Phoenix two medals in the event by placing a close third at 76 feet, eight inches.
Savannah Cochran was the third gold winner in the field events, coming in first rather easily in the pole vault with a height of eight feeet, thre inches. She won it by more than two feet over the second place height of six feet.
Sonoraville had two other throwers in the competition.
The Lady Phoenix also had quite a number of second and third places for even more medals.
In the relays, Sonoraville was second in two of them and third in another.
They were second in the 4-x-100, finishing less than a second behind the Calhoun A team's victorious 54.23. Erin Garland, Jazmine Hunter, Taylor Harris, and Mattie Hibberts combined to run a 54.23 for the Big Red.
The Phoenix B team came in fifth, but got done in under a minute with a time of 59.52. Kaylee Sanders, Jameria Taylor, Kadance Torres, and Kayla Chaffin-Freeman made up the B team relay.
In the 4-x-200, Sonoraville was second with a 2:04.23 with Fannin County recording a 1:58.53 to win the event. Sanders, Garland, Nevada Burger, and Ella Kate Walraven made up the winning relay.
And again the Sonoraville B team was fifth in the 4-x-200 relay, running a 2:12.84.
Their other relay race runner-up was in the 1,600-meters with Sonoraville piecing together a 5:34.87. Chaffin-Freeman, Jessa Parker, Joy Reece, and Torres made up that Phoenix relay.
Individually, the team finished with two other second places and two more thirds.
The Phoenix did well in the 400-meter run with second and fourth place, but they almost had a first place.
Taylor-Harris was second in the 400-meter dash with a 1:05.70 and she wasn't far from winning it as the Fannin County girl in front of her had a 1:05.61. They were both almost two seconds ahead of the FC runner that was third with a 1:07.02.
Kinlee Naff was fourth and second for Sonoraville with a 1:10.62.
Lily Holton was second in the 1,600-meter race, which was dominated by Fannin County with the Rebels coming taking the other top five places. Holton ran a 7:01.39 and was 20 seconds in front of the FC girl that was third.
Hunter was third in the 100-meter race, running a fast 13.12 and she just got onto the medal stand with