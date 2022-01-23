Phoenix finish third at state duals meet

TOCCOA -- When you think of Sonoraville athletics, wrestling should probably come to mind by now.
After all, head coach Randy Steward has built a dynamic program in six years. They’re the three-time defending state champions in traditional and continue to turn in strong duals performances.
On Saturday, the Phoenix finished third at the Class AAA Duals at Stephens County.
The Phoenix lost to eventual state champion Rockmart in the second round but went undefeated in the wrestlebacks to take third. Gilmer, the No. 1 seed and Area 5-AAA champ, was the runner-up.
“That wasn’t the goal but when you come back like that is great and the way they responded (was great),” Steward said. “We knew the second round was the match of the day. It was a good match. I was proud of the way the kids came back and responded the next two matches. Some teams lose that match (against Rockmart) and cash it in and want to go home but these kids came in and got third again. That’s good.”
In all, Sonoraville defeated Morgan County (62-12), lost to Rockmart (53-22) and beat Oconee County (54-20) and Adairsville (48-28). Adairsville would finish fourth.
Steward was more or less upbeat throughout the day, but was disappointed by his own choices after the Rockmart defeat. Rockmart was the No. 2 seed.
“I’m just not a guy that believes in bumping the lineup around,” Steward said. “I’m a guy that says let’s put our guys out there and line them up and if we win we win, if we don’t we don’t. It’s worked very well for us. We’ve won three traditional titles. But today for the first time I decided to move the lineup around and it backfired on me.”
Some could argue that Sonoraville looked like the best team there and, maybe, on an individual basis they were. They should probably be considered the front runners once again as traditionals begin Saturday.
“We’re planning on winning,” Steward said. “I think we’re a better traditional team. We have six or seven really top two kids. If we get several guys in the finals and other guys to place and win some matches we’ve got a chance.”
Saturday’s duals featured the top eight teams in Class AAA. Six of the eight were northwest Georgia schools (if you lump Gilmer County into that category) and all eight were north of Atlanta. In fact, no team south of Atlanta has won the AAA duals since Henry County was co-champs in 2008.
It was Rockmart’s first duals title, though the school has been plenty good at wrestling for years.
It was the first time since 2017 that someone not named Jefferson or East Hall has won in AAA. East Hall was forced to vacate its title last year due to an ineligible wrestler.
Of note, Jefferson won 18 in a row in three different classifications in the 2000s.
Sonoraville was fourth last year in the state duals and will now go to work on winning its fourth 3A traditional state championship in the past four years. They will compete in the 3A Area traditionals this Saturday at Coahulla Creek.