The Sonoraville High School boys and girls track and field teams will each be in a few different events at the GHSA 4A state meet, which begins Thursday with Day One for all the events at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

That's after some more-than-solid showings that earned them several medals and included one gold medalist -- freshman Jazmine Hunter -- in her first-ever 4A varsity Sectionals track meet.

