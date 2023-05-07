The Sonoraville High School boys and girls track and field teams will each be in a few different events at the GHSA 4A state meet, which begins Thursday with Day One for all the events at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
That's after some more-than-solid showings that earned them several medals and included one gold medalist -- freshman Jazmine Hunter -- in her first-ever 4A varsity Sectionals track meet.
The Sectional B meet determines who advances to the 4A state meet with the top eight in each event qualifying. It features all the qualifiers from not just Region 7, but also 1, 2,and 6.
Hunter spearheaded Sonoraville's day at the races by winning the triple jump. Junior Brynley Walraven in the 800-meters, sophomore pole vaulter Savannah Cochran and freshman shot putter Izzy Gozz were the individuals that will run for the Lady Phoenix at the state meet along with their 4-x-400 girls relay.
On the boys side, senior Ethan Hibberts in the high jump, junior Julian Aguilar in the discus and junior TJ Oliver in both the shot put and discus will compete for Sonoraville, which will also run in the 4-x-400 relay.
For Hunter, she won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, six inches, putting her almost a foot ahead of second place. And there was quite a skirmish for that silver medal with three girls between her just four inches apart between 36-08.5 and 36-04.
All four of the girls that finished directly behind Hunter are seniors as she was one of just two freshmen in the field, which also had just one sophomore.
Walraven got onto the medal stand by coming in third in the 800-meter run iwth a 2:27.30. The winning mark was a 2:20.30 but Walraven was just two seconds off the second place 2:25.12. And she was a couple of ticks in front of the fourth place 2:29.71.
Cochran officially placed seventh in the pole vault with a 7-07 to advance, but she was one of three other girls who ended the Sectional tied at that height. Westminster swept the medals, placing 1-2-3 with the winning height a 10-foot vault and then three girls tied for second at 9-06.
Goss threw a 34 feet, 0.75 inches for seventh in the shot put, but she was in contention for a medal all day with the second place a 37.01.75 throw. Goss was also just two inches away from fifth, which was a 34-02.25.
The Phoenix also qualified for state in the 4-x-400 relay, coming in eighth with a 3:32.98. But that time was a bit misleading because while they weren't in medal contention with the top three times between the winning 3:11.41 and a 3:22.94, they were just less than three seconds away from the fourth place 3:29.52.
The Phoenix also had a pair of girls come up shy of advancing with sophomore Maggie Hibberts ninth in the 300-meter hurdles and Hunter just missed qualifying in two events when she was ninth in the long jump.