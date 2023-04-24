In Region 8-4A, the Cherokee Bluff and North Oconee High School baseball teams are the ones everyone talks about.
And with good cause because Bluff is the number one ranked 4A team in Georgia with 29 wins and North Oconee is in the top five with more than 25.
But the team that finished third in that 12-school Region -- East Forsyth -- showed they not only may be overlooked in that league, but they deserve some love themselves after the Broncos came to Gordon County Monday night and ended Sonoraville's deep playoff run hopes in the first round with a sweep of the Phoenix, 3-0, in nine innings in Game One and 10-0, in five innings in Game Two before a packed house at The cold-and-windy Furnace.
The win means the Broncos, who are now 20-11 on the year, will advance to the Sweet 16 Friday and play Holy Innocents after HI eliminated Hampton in two games Monday night in their best-of-three playoff series on the winners' field.
In Game One, senior hurler Zach Lyles struck out 17 hitters in eight-and-a-third innings of work for the Phoenix, but the offense couldn't match his excellence as the Broncos scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to bust up a scoreless tie and take control of the lead and the series.
Sonoraville had a chance to win Game One in regulation when the Phoenix loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
But the inning ended on a double play with a fly out to left field and the East Forsyth outfielder throwing out the Sonoraville baserunner at home who had tried to score the game's first run to force extras with both teams still hunting their first run.
The visitors started the top of the ninth inning with their fourth hit of the night, this one to right field, and that's when head coach Deron Walraven pulled his ace to a much-deserved raucous ovation. Junior Jaxon Pate came on in relief of Lyles.
A wild pitch moved the EF baserunner to second base and a basehit by the Broncs' next hitter, broke the ice for the game's first run. After another hit, East Forsyth had runners on the corners
But a bad pickoff throw to third base saw the runner trying to get back to the bag, get up and then race home for second run of the inning. Another RBI single by Chace Hall, who went 3-for-3 with a walk in the opener, gave them their final run of the inning.
At that point, senior Coy Godfrey became the third pitcher of the inning and a wild pitch moved Hall to third base, but Godrey got a strikeout to end the frame.
In Game Two, the Broncos bolted out to a quick lead with five first-inning runs and then would finish the game early with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
East Forsyth sent 10 men to the plate in the top of the first inning to start right where they left things in Game One.
On the second pitch of the night, leadoff hitter Owen McGee pounded a shot into the left-centerfield gap for a double. After a strikeout, Will Moffit beat out a slow roller to first base to put runners on the corners and a walk to the next hitter loaded the sacks.
Logan Pedretti then emptied with a double off the left field wall for a 3-0 advantage for the Broncos. The next batter was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second and a ground out moved each of them up to second and third base.
Number eight hitter Joseph Gurr followed with a two-run single to right field and they had a five-run lead. The number nine hitter was hit by a pitch to put men on first and second and they moved themselves into scoring position with a double steal.
But the Phoenix got out of it with a strikeout.
The hosts, who batted first as the road team in the second game, looked like they were going to score to start the game with three basehits, but had some rotten luck.
Lyles started Game Two with a basehit to center and after a flyout to right, he stole second base. But he was thrown out trying to steal third for the second out of the inning.
A couple of pitches later, Kannon England rapped a single to right and then Devyn Ferguson beat out an infield dribbled to put two men on for the Phoenix. But a strikeout brought the top half of the first to its conclusion.
Sonoraville had a chance to get on the board with two outs in the top of top of the third when Pate was hit by a pitch and then England walked to give them a pair of baserunners.
However, the next hitter fanned to leave the Phoenix behind 6-0.
In the fourth inning, Dawson Townsend walked with one out but the Phoenix couldn't get a runner past second base with a fielder's choice and a strikeout from the next two hitters.
Godfrey started the Sonoraville fifth iwith a leadoff walk and Lyles next hit a soft single to right field and the Phoenix had the potential for a big inning, but two flyouts and a strikeout ended their final at-bat.
Region 8-4A took three out of the four playoff series with Region 7-4A Monday night with Cedartown, the top seed out of the 7-4A, the one team that will advance.
The Bulldogs edged North Hall, 3-0, in the first game and then broke out the bats in the nightcap for a 13-7 win to get the sweep. Cedartown will now host Westminster Friday in the second round.
Heritage was the third seed out of the 7-4A and the Generals were ousted by Cherokee Bluff in a pair of games that weren't close, losing 12-2 in the opener and 9-zip in the second game.
North Oconee handled Central in their two games on Monday, first winning 12-0 and then ending it by a 13-2 score.
The Phoenix finish the season with a 19-10 record.