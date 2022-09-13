The Sonoraville High School football team will go for its third consecutive win and look to end the non-region portion of their schedule on a high note this Friday night when neighboring Calhoun comes to town.

The Phoenix are off to a 3-1 start with that one loss being to still-unbeaten Darlington. They improved their win streak to two last Friday night with a not-as-close-as-it-sounds 28-17 victory over LaFayette and now they hope to extend that streak against a Calhoun team that lost to a future Sonoraville opponent — Cedartown — 21-7 last Friday night in Gordon County.

