The Sonoraville High School football team will go for its third consecutive win and look to end the non-region portion of their schedule on a high note this Friday night when neighboring Calhoun comes to town.
The Phoenix are off to a 3-1 start with that one loss being to still-unbeaten Darlington. They improved their win streak to two last Friday night with a not-as-close-as-it-sounds 28-17 victory over LaFayette and now they hope to extend that streak against a Calhoun team that lost to a future Sonoraville opponent — Cedartown — 21-7 last Friday night in Gordon County.
Sonoraville head football coach Denver Pate said his guys played well after a shaky start against the Ramblers.
“We started off a little slow to my liking,” Pate said. “I think it took us a couple of (offensive) series to settle down and then I thought we got into a nice little rhythm and were able to move the ball pretty consistently
“Defensively, they scored the two touchdowns on us, but one of them was on a short field. The other one came on what I thought was really the only drive we gave up all night, so we were pleased with the way we played on that side of the ball. But we really want to continue to clean up things in all three phases really.”
In all three of their wins, they have scored four offensive touchdowns and last week they had nearly 400 yards in offense with quarterback Jaxon Pate tallying 228 yards on eight completions while running the ball for over 150 more with Wyatt Springfield, Pate and Zach Lyles getting the brunt of the work.
“We did have a good night offensively,” Coach Pate said. “We had a chance to get a few more points but we didn’t finish a couple of drives. And that’s something we’ve got to continue to work on and get better at.”
The defense was also under the gun right away with two early interceptions in the first five minutes of the game setting LaFayette up twice in great field position. But they only got one touchdown from those two possessions and were able to hold the lead until the Phoenix scored twice in a matter of seconds in the second period to take the lead and keep it.
“I thought we handled that adversity real well,” Coach Pate said. “And the defense did a good job there. You never want to fall behind early like that, but they had a chance to really open it up on us and the defense was able to keep them out after that second (interception), so to keep it a one-score game like that was a good thing. But I thought we handled that little adversity early there, really well.”
They turned the game around with their two quick scores in the second quarter, using first a Jaxon Pate to Zach Lyles pass down the sideline for a 64-yard score to tie the game and then a Pate 22-yard pass to Brant Bryant after recovering an pop-up style kickoff to go in front 14-7.
On the second touchdown pass, it was the first play after the Ramblers had trouble fielding a kickoff and the Big Red pounced on the bouncing-around ball at the LaFayette 22.
“We wanted to be aggressive right there and take a shot in the end zone,” Coach Pate said. “We felt like we had the momentum right there because we had just tied it up and then got that kick, so we wanted to go for it right there and Jaxon made a good throw and Brant made a fine catch and we were able to get the touchdown. But that’s how we want to play. We want to be aggressive when there’s a sudden shift in momentum like that in a game and we feel like we have a chance to get an immediate score.”
From there, they would add two more touchdowns and they would be of the big variety themselves with Bryant scoring again on a 26-yard run and Pate hooking up with Keegan Thompson for an 84-yard touchdown throw early in the fourth after the Ramblers had closed the gap to 21-14 as the third quarter came to an end.
The Big Red were also very efficient with their running game, not using a feature back, but instead getting 40 or more yards on the ground from Lyles, Pate, and Wyatt Key to keep the LaFayette defense off-balance.
“We did run the ball well,” Coach Pate said. “We had a few different guys getting positive yardage for us when they carried it so that’s always good to see. But we still had a few penalties that held us back and we’ve got to continue to work eliminate those mistakes, but I did think we ran the ball well and we feel like that’s a real positive for us.”
After Calhoun, the Phoenix will be off next week and then open their Region 7-4A schedule Friday, Sept. 30 at home against Northwest Whitfield.