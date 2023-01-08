The Sonoraville basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend.
On Friday night, the Phoenix lost its Region 7-4A opener to Southeast Whitfield County, 45-41, before coming back Saturday afternoon to win a 46-45 thriller over Pickens County in their final non-Region game of the season.
The loss left them 0-1 in the league along with Heritage and Cedartown after Southeast Whitfield, Central, and Northwest Whitfield were all winners on the first night of play. Central defeated Heritage, 50-47, and Northwest Whitfield beat Cedartown, 73-67 in the two other Region contests Friday night.
The Phoenix visited Central Tuesday night (details were not available at press time) and then is at the Furnace Friday night for their Region home opener against Cedartown in their two 7-4A games this week.
Against Southeast Whitfield, it was a low-scoring affair with the Phoenix just one offensive run away from getting the win as both teams struggled at the offensive end.
The Phoenix got 32 of their 41 points from three players. Sophomore guard Ethan Woods led with 12 points and junior guards Donovan McDaniel and Jaxon Pate had 10 points each.
The game got off to a slow start with Sonoraville scoring just two points on a basket by senior Brant Bryant off the bench.
SE Whitfield only scored one two-point field goals itself in the period, but the Raiders also hit a three-pointer and a trio of free throws to produce eight points and lead 8-2 at the end of the first.
The teams then pretty much swapped buckets in the second quarter with Sonoraville outscoring the hosts, 12-11, in the second period to pull within five at 19-14 at the break.
Woods got them going offensively, scoring four buckets in the second for eight of their dozen in that quarter.
They stayed within close range in the third when both teams tallied 12 points apiece, giving SE Whitfield a 26-21 lead after three periods.
McDaniel and postman Bryson Shellnutt had four points each in the third for Sonoraville.
The visitors did outscore the Raiders, 15-14, in the fourth quarter but couldn't overtake them at the end.
Southeast Whitfield guard Cal Rich led all scorers in the game with 14 and eight different Raiders had points.
On Saturday, the Phoenix came back in a big way, edging Pickens County by a point for their second win in three weeks against the Dragons.
Sonoraville got off to a fast start and led pretty much from start-to-finish although Pickens County did make things extremely interesting at the end.
Junior guard Jordyn Storey nailed a three-point shot to start the game and then McDaniel laid in a feed to the basket, giving the Phoenix a 5-0 lead three minutes into the game.
Pickens got on the board with a lay-up before Storey, who would make four three's in the first half, nailed another trey from the right wing and Shellnutt converted inside for a 10-2 margin with 3:32 showing in the first.
From there, however, Gang Green went on a 9-4 run to end the period and close the deficit to 14-11 after one.
Sonoraville's lead was two at 17-15 when Storey hit back-to-back three's in the final 90 seconds to put them up 23-15 and they would lead 23-17 at the break.