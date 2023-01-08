The Sonoraville basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend.

On Friday night, the Phoenix lost its Region 7-4A opener to Southeast Whitfield County, 45-41, before coming back Saturday afternoon to win a 46-45 thriller over Pickens County in their final non-Region game of the season.

