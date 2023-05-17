They do things a little different in Sonoraville to end spring football.
Instead of a game or even a practice, the team holds a Night of Champions to introduce the players and coaches, featuring a cookout really for the entire community.
Fans can also watch the players hit the weight room and there is a silent auction with multiple cool items to vote on.
For the Phoenix, the spring was the dawn of a new season. They lost a very talented senior class from last year with five players signing college football scholarships and another headed to play college baseball.
Offensively, they will be looking to replace about 175 yards per game with leading rusher Zach Lyles and leading pass catchers Ridge Redd and Brant Bryant, both four-year starters, having graduated. (Lyles will be playing college baseball at Western Kentucky while Redd will be playing at Jacksonville State and Bryant will be a football player at Berry College).
And replacing players and leaders of that stature is never easy, but that will be head coach Denver Pate and his staff's challenge and they have candidates with nearly 90 players on the roster last year that included a ton of young ones.
They will however have one of the most experienced and effective quarterbacks in Northwest Georgia returning to the fold in Jaxon Pate, who has now thrown for over 3,300 yards and rushed for over 1,200 more during his time with the Phoenix.
And he should have a few good receivers to throw to including Donovan McDaniel and Keegan Townsend, who only caught 15 passes last year but racked up 446 yards on those grabs to the tune of over just under 30 yards per catch and he took three of them to the house or one out of every five.
The team is also looking for a few good linemen with key losses like Preston Gilbert and Dawson Young, who were also three-year starters. Last year, new linemen like Carson McEntyre, Dirk Junkins and Memphis Polley stepped into starting roles as varsity rookie and that looks like it will need to happen again for the Phoenix.
Defensively, the Big Red have just four starters returning and are also looking to replace tackling machine Tristan Mullins, who led whatever Region the team was in in tackles the past two years, registering nearly 225 rundowns in his last 20 games, including 115 last year alone.
In fact, the defense seems to have a lot of positions available with team actually losing its top four tacklers with Zach McAfee, Dawson Young and Bryant graduating.
Junior linebacker Ty Brown is back in the field after registering 45 tackles last year and other top defenders like Bram Carter and T.J. Oliver will also be back.
Sometimes moving up a division can be too much for a sports program, but the Phoenix held their own last year as the newcomers to Region 7-4A, making the playoffs as the fourth seed.
No one at the school hid their feelings about moving into a six-team region, even if it was a higher classification, because they simply did the numbers.
In a six-team league, four teams or 66 percent of the teams get into the postseason. In a nine-game Region 6-3A like they previously resided in, four teams or 44 percent of them all get to have more than a regular season.
So they took their chances against five bigger-than-them schools in the 4A ranks and at the end of the regular season, they got to keep playing because they finished their first year in the revamped 7-4A with a 3-2 record and the respect of all their new playmates.