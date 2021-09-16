Phoenix closing in on Region championship

It has been an interesting past week or so for the Sonoraville high school softball team.
The Phoenix are no longer the number one AAA high school team in the state, having fallen to number three in the latest power rankings.
And they lost to neighboring rival Calhoun, 6-3, after a Kelly Green three-run homer in the top of the first gave them a nice lead before the Yellow Jackets even came to bat.
But they are also the current 3-A Region 6 front-runners and closing in on the championship with the regular season now winding down.
And senior pitcher Taylor Long continued her stellar senior season by throwing a no-hitter on Monday against Adairsville.
Coming off their first Region 6 loss, the Phoenix put it behind them last Thursday with a 7-2 victory over Rockmart after the two teams went into the game tied for first place in the league.
Then Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix lost to Calhoun, giving the two teams a split of their two games with the home team winning each one of them.
But they rebounded from that setback nicely with a doubleheader sweep of Adairsville on Monday and then jolted LaFayette for the second time this year in the late innings with a 4-0 win over the Ramblers.
And that three-game winning streak has put the Phoenix back in first place alone with a 9-1 Region record as everyone behind them fights for the three remaining playoff spots.
In the win over Rockmart, the offense came alive with 12 hits and Long threw another pearl, striking out 13 in the complete-game win.
The Phoenix scored two runs in the second and two more in the third to take a 4-0 lead. The hosts broke up the shutout with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
The visitors would add three more in the top of the sixth to make it 7-1 before Rockmart scored its final run in the bottom half of that frame.
Erin Garland led the offense with four singles on a 4-for-4 day at the plate and she also drove in two runs. Molly Speach was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored while Harley Brown went 2-for-4 a double and an RBI.
Long, who had an RBI double to help herself out, was in charge from the start, allowing just five hits and one earned run.
On Monday, they collected half of their four league victories in the past week with two wins over Adairsville in just a matter of about four hours.
In the first game, Long was unhittable and the Phoenix won by a 5-0 count. Then they scored the most runs they've had in any game this year with a 12-4 triumph in Game Two.
In the opener, Long struck out 16 Tigers and continued to build on her total as the school's all-time leader in strikeouts.
Despite her efforts, the game was a tight one with no one crossing home plate until the bottom of the fifth when Green hit her second round-tripper in two games -- a three-run blast that sparked a four-run outburst.
They would add a solo tally in the bottom of the sixth to complete the scoring.
Ava Gardner was 2-for-4 at the plate and Speach and Taylor West each drove in a run.
In the second game, Adairsville took a 4-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Phoenix responded with six runs in the fifth and five more in the top of the seventh to win going away.
Garland and Martin led the offense with Garland going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI while Martin was 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs driven in. Ashley Fountain also had a two-run double and Olyvia Hopper hit a two-run single.
Brown started the game in the circle for Sonoraville and pitched three innings. Lily Holton came on for 2/3 of an inning before Long finished it in relief to get the win. The University of Tennessee-Chatanooga commit struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced.
The Phoenix then made it four consecutive region wins with a thrilling 4-0 road win over pesky LaFayette in 10 innings Tuesday afternoon.
Lambert's RBI single driving in Emma Springfield to begin the 10th gave them their first run and lead of the day. West followed with a single, putting two runners on and Daelynn Cochran cleared the bases and broke it open with a three-run smash over the left-field fence.
Besides being talented and tough, Long also showed she is durable, tossing all 10 innings after working 9 on Monday.
And she was tough on Tuesday, recording a season-high and amazing 21 strikeouts as any and all Rambler threats were nullified by the constant call of strike three.
After playing in the Raider Rally this weekend, Sonoraville will return to Region action Monday when they host Rockmart.
The Phoenix, which were 14-3, are now the third ranked 3-A softball club in Georgia, behind top-ranked Harlem, which entered the week also 14-3, and number two Appling County, which was 11-1 overall.
Region 6 continues to be well-represented in the state rankings with four teams among the top 18.
Besides Sonoraville, Ringgold is currently rated 10th in the state while LaFayette is 15th and Rockmart is number 18. Ringgold is the only one of those teams to beat the Phoenix as the clubs split their Region series. They took both games against LaFayette and go for a sweep of Rockmart on Monday.