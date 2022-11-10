111222_TCT_SonoWrestling1.jpg

For a while now after meets, the Sonoraville High School wrestling team has been holding up championship banners and trophies after meets and despite a move up to the 4A classification, the Phoenix, led by head coach Randy Steward, will look to continue doing that this winter as they have began their 2022-23 season.

 Sonoraville wrestling

For the past few years, the Sonoraville High School wrestling program has been one of the best in Georgia.

They have won three 3A state titles under the leadership of head coach Randy Steward and been in the top three a couple of other times during his first six years at the helm.

