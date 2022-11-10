For the past few years, the Sonoraville High School wrestling program has been one of the best in Georgia.
They have won three 3A state titles under the leadership of head coach Randy Steward and been in the top three a couple of other times during his first six years at the helm.
But now they are in the 4A classification and to Steward, where they are and where they have been in the past is not important because currently, they’re all about getting ready for what they hope will be another terrific year winter of work.
And the expectations are still incredibly high — even against what will likely be tougher competition from beginning to end.
“On a yearly basis, we try to put together a competitive schedule,” Steward said. “(And I) feel like we have built a schedule that will prepare us to peak in February. The plan every year is to put ourselves in a position to compete for both Dual and Traditional state titles. We have three distinct motto/sayings in our program that vividly describe the mindset we pursue on a daily basis — expect to win. I am a champion. (And) you get what you earn.”
He lost six outstanding wrestlers to graduation, including three individual state champions, but has a solid core returning with a few of those guys also reaching the 3A state tournament last winter.
Sophomore Noah Chastain in the 106-weight class, who was fourth last year; Junior Thomas Young in the 113 division, who was fifth in Georgia; senior Wade Parker at 126, who was fifth in the state; Junior Logan Moore at 132, who was second in the state; and junior Dirk Junkins at 162, are the five wrestlers they have coming back who made it to the 3A state tournament in February.
Sophomore Hunter Young at 138 and and sophomore Robert Mitchell in the 157 class are other starters back in the fold.
Besides those young men, current football players Ivan Thurman, Tristan Mullins, and Zach McAfee will be joining the team as soon as the current Phoenix playoff run ends.
“We lost an excellent senior group — but I feel like we have enough depth to have another impact season,” Steward said. “I feel like this particular group of kids have a tremendous upside. It is our job/mission to prepare them to be the best they can be.
“We (also) have several wrestlers coming from football that will have the opportunity to make an impact — Ivan Thurmond, Tristan Mullins, and Zach McAfee will bolster our upper weights and I look for all three of them to have great senior seasons. I feel like the transition time from (one sport to the other) should actually be pretty quick and my hope is all of our football kids will hit the ground running.”
They have been training daily for nearly three weeks now and begin the year this Saturday when they take the varsity and junior varsity teams to Archer High School to compete in the Archer Scramble. Steward said they’re ready to take the mat against someone besides themselves.
“I think the first couple of weeks of practice have been productive,” Steward, who is beginning his 37th season as a wrestling head coach, said. “We have worked on a lot of basic positions in top, bottom, and neutral (but) we are excited to get that ‘beginning of the season’ busy work completed and begin competing.”
He said his guys just need to keep working to get their daily routines down as far as eating well and giving their body down time when they are not working out.
“During this early time, we are looking for our wrestlers to get back into the daily mode of practice and developing good habits,” Steward said. “That means positive, healthy nutrition and consistent rest.”
After competing in Archer, the Phoenix will go to the Ola Scramble next week as their schedule gets really busy in December with seven matches.