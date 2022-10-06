The Sonoraville High School softball team has picked the right time to get hot.
After opening the year with eight losses in their first 11 games, the defending 3A state runner-up Lady Firebirds have been fireballing lately, winning six straight games and clinching a tenth consecutive playoff berth going into Thursday night’s Region 7-4A home game against Heritage. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
Four of those six wins during that run came in the Region, where the Phoenix has defeated every team except Heritage and will finish either third or fourth depending on how things play this week when they have their last two games.
And the first of those two will be held 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Northwest Whitfield, which is the team in the Region they were tied for third place with going into that game against Heritage. They then wrap up the regular season Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Furnace against Southeast Whitfield, a team they swept twice in the middle of that six-game win streak.
That streak began back on Sept. 22 with a 3-1 win over defending 4A state championship and current Region 7-4A front-runner Central just two days after they lost to that same Lady Lions team, 1-0 in a pair of pivotal 7-4A games that appear to have turned around their season.
Then they beat Calhoun 1-0 at The Furnace with an Ashley Fountain run in the second inning being the only score in the game as pitcher Lila Mullinax threw a gem for her team against the hard-hitting Yellow Jackets.
Fountain started the second inning with a double and scored from second base on a push bunt that found its way through the infield.
The good pitching then continued and the bats going involved as well in two wins over Southeast, with the Sonoraville girls belting the Raiders 13-2 and then 9-0 to close out their season series with them and collect another pair of Region wins.
The Phoenix began last week by stepping out of the league Monday to outlast Dawson County, 12-8, and then got back into the 7-4A victory circle on Tuesday with an 8-2 triumph over Cedartown.
All those wins had them at 11-10 overall heading into the Heritage game but, most importantly, it had them 7-5 in the Region and assured of a playoff berth although they did need to keep winning if they want to place third instead of fourth.
The Region, which had all four of its 2021 playoff representatives reach the 4A Elite 8 state tournament, has gotten very interesting again as the season winds down. Central and Heritage were tied for first place heading into Thursday’s games with 10-2 records and Sonoraville and Northwest Whitfield were tied for third at 7-5, assuring all of them the top four places in the league.
Cedartown and Southeast Whitfield were both out of contention, but could play the role of spoiler at the end here and the Lady Raiders were trying to avoid going winless.
In that 9-0 win over SE, the Lady Phoenix had a pair of four-run innings to get the win by mercy rule after four-and-a-half innings. Sonoraville scored four times in the first and added one more in the second before putting it away with four more in the fourth.
Erin Garland led the hit parade with three hits, including a double and a stolen base and she scored three runs.
Emma Springfield was 2-for-2 and scored twice while stealing two bases and driving in a pair.
Ava Lambert and Harley Brown were both 2-for-3 with Lambert hammering a double and driving in three runs and stealing a base. Brown scored once, stole a base and drove in a run.
Lily Holton sparkled in the pitching circle, allowing just one hit and striking out seven in four innings. Mullinax came on to throw the fifth and final inning and she struck out a batter.
They stepped out of the league Monday, but the offense remained red-hot in Dawson County with another pair of four-run innings being the eventual difference. The Phoenix scored runs in five of the seven innings, but so did DC to keep it close.
Sonoraville scored four runs in the top of the first before the Tigers scored a run in their half. The Phoenix did it again in the top of the second to take an 8-1 lead, but the home team scored once in the second.
Sonoraville added a solo run in the third, but DC crossed home plate three times in the third to pull within four at 9-5. The visitors added two more in the fifth for an 11-5 lead, but DC scored once in the sixth as well.
Sonoraville had its final run in the top of the seventh and the Tigers made things interesting with two more runs in the bottom of the frame, but that was as close as they would get.
The Phoenix finished the game with 16 hits overall, led by Becca Tippett, who was 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI and she scored two runs. Hannah Bradley also had a big day, going 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.
Kelly Green had a home run and a double and drove in two runs in her two at-bats. Erin Garland pounded out a triple and Anleigh Shirley had two RBI.
In their win over Cedartown on Tuesday, the Phoenix broke the game open with five runs over the final two innings. They scored three times in the third inning and then three more in the sixth to own a 6-0 bulge before the Lady Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sonoraville finished it with two more runs in the top of the seventh, but Cedartown did put up one more run in its last at-bat.
The Sonoraville bats kept displaying its firepower to the tune of 14 hits with Taylor West nabbing three of them. Kelly Green, Brown, and Emma Springfield each delivered two hits and Green also had a home run and drove home a pair. Brown hammered out a double and both she and Green scored two times.
Tippett had two more RBI for the Big Red as did Springfield, Garland, and Fountain.