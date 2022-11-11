The Sonoraville High School football team scored first Friday night, but undefeated North Oconee scored the rest to defeat the Phoenix, 49-6, in a GHSA first-round playoff win on the Titans' field.
The win means North Oconee, the number two ranked 4A team in the state behind top-ranked Cedartown, will advance to the Sweet 16 next week against Lovett, which eliminated Westminster, 20-10, in their first-round matchup near Atlanta.
For Sonoraville, the game could not have gotten off to a better start with a long drive, a forced turnover, a touchdown and then a defensive stop all in the first nine minutes of the game.
But then North Oconee senior athlete Khalil Barnes, who has reportedly narrowed his college football recruiting choices to playing at either Clemson or Notre Dame, made a couple of electrifying touchdown plays and the Titans were on their way.
Coming into the game wanting to run the football to keep a North Oconee offense that averaged over 45 points a game this year on the sidelines, the team from Gordon County did just that right way.
Taking over at their own 20 to start the game, running back Wyatt Springfield had two carries for 12 yards and quarterback Jaxon Pate had two more for 10 yards before Pate found senior wide receiver Brant Bryant on a 33-yard pass play to the North Oconee 25.
Two running plays netted three yards, putting the Phoenix in a fourth-and-seven, but a run for the first down came up short of the sticks and they had to turn the ball over to the Titans at their own 17.
On the Titans' first offensive of the night, the Phoenix put a big hit on Barnes and he fumbled. Springfield, who was a busy young man Friday night, recovered the loose ball and the Phoenix had it back at the NO 19.
A Springfield two-yard run on first down was followed by a Springfield 17-yard touchdown run on second down and the Phoenix took a 6-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first period. A long delayed ensued then due to an injured North Oconee player and after the stoppage, the Phoenix missed the extra-point kick.
North Oconee took the following Sonoraville kickoff and ran three plays before they had to punt the ball away, giving the Phoenix the ball at their own 21.
But on third down, Pate launched a long pass downfield that Barnes picked off and then returned 53 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at six with 2:19 left in the first period. J.J. Poole made the first of seven extra-point kicks and the Titans were up 7-6.
Sonoraville then ran three plays on its next offensive series and had to punt, giving the hosts the ball at their own 36-yard-line. And North Oconee would go 64 yards in just four plays to get some separation.
Quarterback Max Wilson raced for 30 yards on first down and then completed two passes for 29 more before topping off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 14-6 lead with 10:26 left until halftime.
They scored on their next drive as well after a Phoenix punt gave them great field position with the ball at the Sonoraville 49. Running it five times and mixing in two completed passes, they pushed the margin to two scores, 21-6, with a two-yard touchdown run by freshman Khamari Brooks.