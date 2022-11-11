The Sonoraville High School football team scored first Friday night, but undefeated North Oconee scored the rest to defeat the Phoenix, 49-6, in a GHSA first-round playoff win on the Titans' field.

The win means North Oconee, the number two ranked 4A team in the state behind top-ranked Cedartown, will advance to the Sweet 16 next week against Lovett, which eliminated Westminster, 20-10, in their first-round matchup near Atlanta.

