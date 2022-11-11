The Sonoraville High School football team scored first Friday night, but undefeated North Oconee scored the rest to defeat the Phoenix, 49-6, in a GHSA first-round 4A playoff win on the Titans' field.
The win means North Oconee, the number two 4A team in the state behind top-ranked Cedartown, will advance to the Sweet 16 next week against Lovett, which eliminated Westminster, 13-6, in their first-round matchup near Atlanta.
For Sonoraville, the first playoff game for the school in quite a while could not have gotten off to a better start with a long drive, a forced turnover, a touchdown and then a defensive stop all in the first nine minutes.
But from there, North Oconee senior athlete Khalil Barnes, who has reportedly narrowed his college football recruiting choices down to playing at either Clemson or Notre Dame, made a couple of electrifying touchdown plays and the Titans quick-strike offense pieced together a couple of quick drives and they were on their way.
Coming into the game wanting to run the football to keep a North Oconee offense that averaged over 45 points a game this year on the sidelines, the team from Gordon County did just that right way.
Taking over at their own 20 to start the night, running back Wyatt Springfield had two carries for 12 yards and quarterback Jaxon Pate had two more for 10 yards before Pate found senior wide receiver Brant Bryant on a 33-yard pass play down to the North Oconee 25.
Two running plays netted three yards, putting the Phoenix in a fourth-and-seven, but a Pate scramble for the first down came up short of the sticks and they had to turn the ball over to the Titans at their own 17.
On the Region 8-4A champs' first offensive play of the night, the Phoenix put a big hit on Barnes and he fumbled. Springfield, who was a busy young man Friday night, recovered the loose ball and the Phoenix had it back at the NO 19.
A Springfield two-yard run on first down was followed by a Springfield 17-yard touchdown run on second down and the Phoenix took a 6-0 lead with 6:09 left in the first period. A long delayed ensued then due to an injured North Oconee player but after the stoppage, the Phoenix missed the extra-point kick.
North Oconee took the following Sonoraville kickoff and ran three plays before they had to punt the ball away, giving the Phoenix the ball at their own 21.
But on third down, Pate launched a pass downfield that Barnes picked off and then returned 53 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at six with 2:19 left in the first period. J.J. Poole made the first of seven extra-point kicks on the night and the Titans were up 7-6.
Sonoraville ran three plays on its next offensive series and had to punt, giving the hosts the ball at their own 36-yard-line. And North Oconee would go 64 yards in just four plays to get some separation.
Titan quarterback Max Wilson raced for 30 yards on first down and then completed two passes for 30 more before topping off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 14-6 lead with 10:26 left until halftime.
They scored on their next drive as well after a Phoenix punt gave them great field position with the ball at the Sonoraville 49. Running it five times and mixing in two completed passes, they pushed the margin to two scores, 21-6, with a two-yard touchdown run by freshman Khamari Brooks.
A Pate 29-yard pass to senior tight end Ridge Redd, who recently verbally committed to play college football at Jacksonville State, put the Phoenix at midfield on their next drive but another long ball was picked off and North Oconee had to start out of at its own 7.
On the first play of the drive, however, Barnes delivered the backbreaker with a 93-yard touchdown jaunt for a Titans' 28-6 lead that they would hold at halftime.
Two more turnovers helped the Titans add another pair of touchdowns in the third period to take an insurmountable lead into the fourth.
The first came on a fumble on the Phoenix's first ownership of the second half at their own 23. Following a North Oconee incomplete pass to the end zone on first down, Barnes weaved his way 23 yards for the touchdown - his third of the evening - on second down and the lead stood 35-6.
The other turnover was another interception to start their second drive with North Oconee junior free safety Trey Lenhardt returning the theft 28 yards for the score and a 42-6 lead with just under half the third quarter to go.
They would add their final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 55-yard run by sophomore Landon Rowles.
Region 7-4A went 2-2 Friday night in its four playoff games with Cedartown and Carrollton Central both advancing while Heritage was also eliminated.
Cedartown clobbered Cedar Shoals, 49-0 to improve to 11-0 overall and Central defeated Madison County, 35-7, to reach the second round. Heritage, the third seed out of the Region, lost to Walnut Grove, 17-13.
North Oconee improved to 11-0 with the win.
Sonoraville finishes the season with a 6-5 mark.