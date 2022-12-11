The North Georgia United soccer team out of Calhoun is expanding its footprint.
On the heels of a highly-successful season in its first year of existence and as members of the United Professional Soccer League (UPSL) Developmental League, North Georgia United is now going to play in the 2023 Spring League.
And that means they will hold tryouts this Friday and Sunday as they continue looking for players to become the best semiproffesional soccer team in the North Georgia Division of the UPSL.
The team will hold tryouts Friday, December 16 and then again Sunday, Dec. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverbend Park in Dalton, where the team plays its game.
The organization wants everyone to know there are spots available on the first and second men's team as they are also looking to add a second team in the fall.
North Georgia United is also looking to have a first-ever women's team to compete in the UPSL spring league and is slated to hold a one-day tryout for potential players on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Chattanooga FC NISA pro head scout and coach Karen Daset will direct both tryout sessions.
The cost for this weekend's tryouts is $75 and persons wanting to take their shot at possibly playing semipro soccer are urged to go to northgeorgiaunited.com and fill out the try out registration.