TCT_North-Georgia-United-Soccer_Conference_LOGO.jpg

The North Georgia United soccer team, based out of Calhoun, will hold its final tryouts for local players this Sunday at Riverbend Park in Dalton.

And this tryout is not just for men as there will be two tryouts Sunday, Jan. 22, with North Georgia United holding men's and women's tryouts for its upcoming spring season.

