The North Georgia United soccer team, based out of Calhoun, will hold its final tryouts for local players this Sunday at Riverbend Park in Dalton.
And this tryout is not just for men as there will be two tryouts Sunday, Jan. 22, with North Georgia United holding men's and women's tryouts for its upcoming spring season.
Currently the NGU developmental team has spots available on both its first and second men's teams and it's new women's team.
The organization played in the United Professional Soccer League developmental league last fall, but is looking to have two team's in the upcoming men's league and one in the women's division.
The tryouts for the men will run for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the women's tryouts will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 and both will be held at the Riverbend Soccer Complex in Dalton, where the teams play their home games.
The cost for the tryouts is $55 and the organization held a couple of tryouts for local players last summer at Sonoraville. The NGU did find a few players that they were interested in having on their roster, so they felt like the tryouts were definitely successful and it's something they are hoping happens again.
The tryouts will be conducted by Chattanooga FC NISA pro head scout, coach Kerem Daser, and anyone out there who feels like they still might have an opportunity to play semiprofessional soccer is urged to attend the tryout.
Anyone who wants more information or has any question or wants to sign up, can do so by going to northgeorgiaunited.com.