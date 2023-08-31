RFXC23.jpg

The Calhoun Middle School Cross Country team started its season with a stellar performance this past Saturday at the 31st annual Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome, Ga!

The boys' team finished in second place out of 23 teams.

