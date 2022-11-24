The Calhoun High School football team was the Region 7-5A champions this year.
And to the victors go the spoils with a number of Yellow Jacket players being named to the 7-5A All-Region team that was recently announced. And not only did they have a lot of players that were honored, they also received three of the special recognition awards.
Head coach Clay Stephenson earned one of them by being named the 7-5A Coach of the Year for the Jackets, who were 4-1 in the league and 9-3 on the season as they continue their present 5A playoff run.
Stephenson’s rock-steady leadership and offensive brilliance are a big reason the Yellow Jackets entered the Thanksgiving weekend still in contention for a 5A state championship with a trip to Ware County in the state quarterfinals this weekend. He also has a ton of talented coaches around him and lets them do their jobs and what a job they are all again doing.
Stephenson has been in charge for four years now, compiling an outstanding 40-13 record in that time with each of his teams getting to at least the second round of the playoffs. That time includes the Yellow Jackets getting to the 5A state championship game last year.
This year’s senior class is also the first group that spent all four years under Stephenson as they were freshmen when he became the coach, replacing the legendary Hal Lamb.
The Yellow Jackets had two players win Special Recognition awards with junior running back Caden Williams being named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and senior Cam Curtis being named the All-Purpose Player of the Year.
Williams has battled through numerous injuries and has missed some time, but he is still one of the team’s top threats and he entered the Ware County game just over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing. He has also had some big games this season for the Jackets, like his 246 yards rushing against Dalton.
Curtis has been a jack-of-all-trades for Calhoun, being a starting wide receiver on offense and starting cornerback on defense. Going into the Kell playoff game, Curtis had 28 catches for 261 yards and five touchdowns and defensively, he had three interceptions. He also returns punts and kickoffs.
Besides those guys, three other Calhoun players were named to the 7-5A first-team offense.
Senior tackle Brody Balliew, junior quarterback Trey Townsend and sophomore tight end/athlete Emaree Winston were the Calhoun first-teamers and all three of those players have had excellent seasons.
Balliew has been one of the leaders on an offensive line that has handled some huge defensive fronts this year and he will be playing at the next level after high school.
Townsend, in his first year as a starter, has thrown for just over 2,000 yards and he also has 18 touchdown passes.
Winston is a pass-catching threat but has gone into the backfield a lot in the past few weeks to take direct snaps and he has now rushed for over 300 yards and going into the Kell game, had caught another 32 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets had four players named to the 7-5A first-team defense.
Senior linebacker Nathan Fuller, senior defensive back Dustin Kerns, junior nose tackle Kristyane Gregory, and junior inside linebacker Christian Smith were those players.
Fuller went into the weekend game against Ware County, having made 28 consecutive starts at linebacker for the Yellow Jackets and while he had an outstanding regular season, he has been even better in the team’s first two playoff games.
Kerns, who is also a starting receiver, has two interceptions at this point and has had a great season. He had made over 25 catches for more than 400 yards as a receiver as well.
Gregory, like so many of his teammates, has only gotten better every week and he had the highlight of his season so far come in the Kell game when he picked off a pass and then rambled 48 yards for the touchdown that put his team up by three scores.
Smith, in his first year as a starter, led the team in tackles with over 120 going into the Kell game and he had an outstanding night against the Longhorns, getting several rundowns by himself while helping out on many others.
The Yellow Jackets had three players voted onto the second team by the Region’s coaches with two on defense and one on offense.
Senior outside linebacker Kaleb Ray and senior defensive back Isaac Brooks were the two players selected to the backup defensive team and two-way lineman Christian Bell was named to the second team on offense.
Ray had three interceptions, including two against Kell, this season, playing outside linebacker and strong safety and has done a great job of filling in at running back when Williams has not been able to go.
Brooks was another pillar all year for the defense, picking off two passes and he has over 50 tackles this season.
Bell has been a two-year starting guard for the Yellow Jackets and this year, he has pulling double duty, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines and he has played well on both sides of the ball.
Senior Kelly Wells, who has been a two-way starter on both the offensive and defensive lines, and freshman defensive lineman Quinn Sager, who has been one of the team’s top sackers and has a very bright future, received honorable mention.