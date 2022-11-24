The Calhoun High School football team was the Region 7-5A champions this year.

And to the victors go the spoils with a number of Yellow Jacket players being named to the 7-5A All-Region team that was recently announced. And not only did they have a lot of players that were honored, they also received three of the special recognition awards.

