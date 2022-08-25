Manley qualifies for national tournament From staff reports Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CHS senior golfer Ella manley (left), and golf partner Thanana Kotchasanmanee. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calhoun High School senior and two-time defending state champion Ella Manley recently qualified for a national tournament. Along with her golf partner Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Manley qualified for the 2023 United States Women's Amateur Four-Ball tournament.Manley and Kotchasanmanee shot a combined score of 66 which was enough for a first-place tie in qualifying, with the top two teams making the cut for the national tournament.The tournament is scheduled for the Home Course in DuPont, Washington, on May 13th through 17th, of next year. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.