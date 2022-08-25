Manley qualifies for national tournament

CHS senior golfer Ella manley (left), and golf partner Thanana Kotchasanmanee.

 Contributed

Calhoun High School senior and two-time defending state champion Ella Manley recently qualified for a national tournament. 

Along with her golf partner Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Manley qualified for the 2023 United States Women's Amateur Four-Ball tournament.

