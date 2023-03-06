030823_TCT_Sonobaseball1.jpeg

Sonoraville senior slugger Zach Lyles hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday night, lifting the Phoenix to a thrilling 6-3 non-Region victory over Woodland at the Furnace.

With fans in a festive mood due to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the new Sonoraville baseball field before the game started and with everyone fired up after SHS principal Amy Stewart threw a strike to Phoenix head baseball coach Deron Walraven with the official first pitch, the Phoenix fell behind early and then hung around all game long before Lyles' long shot late sent everyone dressed in red home happy.

