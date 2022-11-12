Calhoun sophomore Carlos Lopez nailed a 19-yard field goal with 5:17 remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday night, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a come-from-behind 23-21 victory over Eastside in a GHSA first-round 5A playoff game at downright-chilly Phil Reeve Stadium.
The win means that for the 23rd consecutive year the Men in Black advance to the Sweet 16 and they will be back on Hal Lamb Field this coming Friday night to take on Region 6-5A runner-up Kell in the second round. Kell ousted Lithia Springs, 38-22, the same time Calhoun was playmg.
Using a lot of smash-mouth football techniques after being helped out by a couple of short punts, the Yellow Jackets scored the game's first 14 points and looked they had might win rather easily.
But Eastside, the fourth seed out of Region 8-5A, scored the next 21 straight and the home team wound up having to rally.
The teams began the night by swapping punts, but Eastside's went just 14 yards, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball at their own 49 the second time they it.
Utilizing the running of junior tailback Caden Williams, who would leave the game in the third quarter with an injury, and mixing in a couple of direct snaps to sophomore Emaree Winston, the Jackets moved to the Eastside 32-yard-line and on a fourth down-and-eight, junior quarterback Trey Townsend found senior wide receiver Dustin Kerns on a crossing route that turned into a 22-yard pass to the Eagles' 9.
Three plays later, Winston took a direct snap into the end zone from four yards out and the 7-5A champs led 6-0. Lopez nailed the extra-point and it was 7-nothing with 4:36 left in the first period.
The Eagles couldn't move the ball the next time they had it and a 12-yard punt into the wind set Calhoun up nicely at the Eastside 34-yard-line.
On first down, Townsend and Kerns hooked up again, this time for 24 yards. and the Jackets were inside the Eagles' 10. A six-yard gain on a sweep and an Eastside personal foul penalty pushed them to the 3 and then Williams ran it into the end zone for a 13-0 lead. Lopez made it 2-for-2 and with 94 seconds left in the first, they were up 14-zero.
But from that point on, they had just one possession the rest of the half and that resulted in a turnover while Eastside would score its first touchdown to make it a close game at halftime.
Down by two touchdowns, Eastside got on the scoreboard next with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock.
Using 10 running plays and two passes and helped out by a Calhoun facemask penalty, the 8-5A representative ended the drive with senior running back Kenai Grier getting away for a 29-yard touchdown run.The Eagles made the PAT and Calhoun was in front, 14-7, with 7:29 showing until halftime.
The Yellow Jackets had their only ownership in the second quarter after that scored and they took five minutes off the clock, using 11 plays to travel from their own 37 to the Eastside 6 before a false start pushed them back to the 11. But the Eagles then picked off a pass in the end zone with just 2:33 remaining until halftime and Calhoun's lead was still seven at intermission.
The visitors had the ball to start the third period, but quickly fumbled and Kaleb Ray's recovery put the Yellow Jackets at their own 41. However, they couldn't move the ball either and had to punt.
Taking over at their 26, the Eagles tied the game up on a eight-play, 74-yard drive that Grier finished with his second touchdown run of the cold and windy night -- this one from 28 yards away. The PAT knotted the contest at 14 with 5:38 left in the third.
The Yellow Jackets had to punt it away after taking the kickoff and on the first play from their own 41, Grier took it to the house on a 59-yard touchdown dash and the Jackets trailed 21-14 at the 3:41 mark of the third period.
But Calhoun got the touchdown back pretty quickly because after a two-yard run by Williams began their next drive, he caught a short pass from Townsend and took it 52 yards down the sideline before being run out of bounds at the Eastside 15.
Three running plays after that, Townsend bulled his way in from a yard out on a quarterback keeper to pull the Jackets within one at 21-20. But the extra-point try was wide right, leaving the hosts down by a point with just 34 seconds left in the third.
The Calhoun defense forced a quick Eastside punt and the Jackets took over what turned out to be the game-winning drive at their own 44 a minute into the fourth period.
Staying on the ground with Corbin Fuller and Ray replacing the injured Williams and Winston still taking snaps out of the Wildcat formation, the Yellow Jackets got the big play they needed on a Winston 35-yard run that put them at the Eastside 2-yard-line
It looked like Winston caught a touchdown pass a minute later, but the referees inexplicably said he was at the Eastside 2, where they spotted the ball so on fourth down, the Jackets sent out the field goal unit and Lopez kicked what would be the decider.
Eastside would get no farther than their own 32 the next time they had the ball. They decided to punt it away on a fourth-and-18 at their own 24 with just over two minutes left and the Yellow Jackets were able to run out the clock.
Calhoun improved to 8-3 on the year and finished a night in which all four Region 7-5A playoff teams won over their 8-5A colleagues.
Besides Calhoun, Cartersville defeated Clarke Central, 43-10 while Dalton edged Loganville, 7-3, and Cass surprised 8-5A champion Jeffersonville, 27-17.
Eastside ends the year with a 6-5 record.