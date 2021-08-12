PREP SOFTBALL|Sonoraville 4 - Calhoun 0
Long's pitching, outstanding defense left Phoenix past Calhoun
- By Mike Tenney MTenney@CalhounTimes.com
After the first week of the high school softball season, the Sonoraville softball team stands perfect.
The Phoenix are 2-0 on the year and unscored upon.
The outstanding first week began last Friday when they drummed Dawson County, 8-0 and closed out Tuesday what a tremendous 4-0 home win over crosstown rival Calhoun in front of a crowded house at the Phoenix's new ballpark.
In a thrilling contest that had a playoff game atmosphere to it, the Phoenix defense flashed some leather and senior pitcher Taylor Long was dominant when she needed to be to collect the big win.
The home team pushed across two runs with two outs in the bottom of the second to take control and then added solo runs in the fifth and the sixth inning to put it away.
The Yellow Jackets did have a couple of opportunities to score, but missed out because they didn't get a key hit they needed one and some strong Sonoraville glove work.
It looked like the home team was going to score right off the bat with a couple of Phoenix hitters reaching base against Calhoun senior starting pitcher Sydney Terry. But Terry got a big strikeout to end the first inning and keep the game scoreless.
Then it seemed that the Lady Jackets would break the ice when they got two runners on in the top of the second.
Malysha Winston reached on an error when the Phoenix dropped her pop-up and Kayleigh Warren beat out a bunt, putting runners at first and second base with nobody out.
After a strikeout, both Calhoun runners moved up a base on a passed ball, but Long reached back and struck out the next two hitters to end the visitors' threat.
The Phoenix got their first two runs with a two-out rally in their half of the inning.
Following a strikeout and pop out, senior Molly Speach hit the first pitch she saw back up the middle for a single to center field. Fellow senior Scarlett Hunter then walked on five pitches and the Phoenix were in business.
Freshman Harley Brown followed with a little looper into short right field that Calhoun couldn't quite get to and Speach raced home with the game's first run.
That left the home team with runners on the corners and freshman Erin Garland became the fourth consecutive batter to reach when she dinked a little fly ball into left field that again, the defense couldn't quite reach.
The single brought in Hunter and Sonoraville went up 2-0 before a fly out to left field ended the inning.
Calhoun got a base runner with one out in the top of the third inning, but the next batter hit a rocket to the Sonoraville shortstop, who caught the ball and then fired a strike to first base to double up the runner and end the inning with a nice 6-3 double play.
Sonoraville's third run of the game was aided by walk and an error. Brown was issued a free pass to start the bottom of the fifth and Garland followed with a bunt that Calhoun made it bad throw to first base on, putting Sonoraville runners on the corners with nobody out.
After a strikeout, Sonoraville laid down a suicide squeeze bunt and Brown sprinted to the plate for a 3-0 lead.
The Phoenix would add another run in the bottom of the sixth inning to close out the scoring.
Sonoraville began the season last week with an 8-0 opening day victory over Dawson County on the DC diamond. The teams were scheduled to play twice, but Monday's game was not played. And just like in their win over Calhoun, Taylor and her defense were outstanding as they kept the Tigers from crossing the plate.
Terry worked the first four innings in the pitching circle for Calhoun before sophomore Avery Greeson came on in relief and threw the last two innings.
