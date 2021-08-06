True, the Olympic Games in Japan end on Sunday.
But that doesn’t matter because in Gordon County — let the games begin.
We’re talking about the fall sports, which really begin in earnest this week with softball and volleyball games that count and football scrimmages all on the docket.
In fact, some of the local high school and middle school teams get real busy real quick.
For example, the Sonoraville softball team has five games between now and next Saturday. They play three regular games this week and two more at the Dalton tournament next Saturday.
The Calhoun softball team will also be participating in the Dalton tournament Saturday, Aug. 14, after playing Sonoraville in their first game next Tuesday, but the Lady Jackets have no games scheduled between those dates.
And next week the Sonoraville junior varsity club will be busy with four games in six days. They play Monday and Thursday before ending things Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Allatoona JV tournament with a pair of games slated that day.
It will soon be that way with the local middle school softball teams as well with Calhoun, Red Bud, and Ashworth all beginning their fall schedules next week. And a quick glance at their upcoming agenda have them pretty much playing every other day through the end of August.
It’s the same way in volleyball as Calhoun has just one match this coming week but starting next Tuesday, Aug. 17, they pretty much have three matches a week all the way through September.
Last year was an outstanding one for both the Calhoun High School team and the Calhoun Middle School team netters.
Calhoun High made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the 5-A playoffs before they were eliminated in Atlanta by St Pius X. And head coach Nic Hann found out the future was quite bright as well with the middle school girls team winning the 2020 BGMSAA championship by defeating Cartersville Middle School to bring home the Region championship trophy.
The Calhoun MS volleyball squad will begin the Journey to defending that regional title next Saturday, Aug. 14, when they take part in the Roswell Middle School Rumble in Roswell.
And on and on it goes as very soon, the games will come fast and furious.
But like they said a couple of weeks ago in Tokyo and will say today — let the games begin.