In a field of nothing but its Region 7-2A rivals, the Gordon Central girls track and field team won its first meet of the year last week at Ratner Stadium.
The Lady Warriors put up 83 points to outlast three other Region foes in a four-team competition that was also their third home meet of the spring.
The Model girls were a close second in the team standings with 77 points while North Murray and Haralson County were farther back for third and fourth, respectively.
Senior Meredith Campuzano had two of the team's individual three gold medals and four overall by winning the discus and shot put events. And the Warriors really dominated those events with Campuzano not the only GC athlete to take home hardware.
In all, Gordon Central was first and second and had four of the top six places in the shot put and they swept the first four places in the discus.
Campuzano won the discus by almost 30 feet, with a best throw of 100 feet, five inches. After her, three of her teammates battled for second place before all finishing close to each other.
Janya Trammel was second at 70-02 for the silver medal and Tamari Frazier was third with a 69-09. Madilyn Payne set a personal record and just missed a medal, coming in fourth for the Warriors with a 67-10.
In the shot put, Campuzano was a winner by over two feet with a 28-10 with the Warriors also placing second, fifth and sixth in the field.
Frazier was the runner-up with a 26-09 as only she and Campuzano went beyond 26 feet. Payne was fifth and Trammell was sixth for GC.
Gordon Central sophomore Katerine Queja Hernandez also had an exceptional day for the Warriors in the distance, winning the 800-meter race for their third first place on the day while also placing second in the mile and the two-mile.
And the Lady Warriors had a few other girls that also did well in the longer events to add to their point total.
Hernandez won the 800 by over 16 seconds, running a 3:01.51 for a new personal record and she led a 1-3 finish for Gordon Central as junior teammate Kaydence Garland was third for the bronze with a 3:24.02,
Hernandez was second in the 1,600-meters with the Warriors taking three of the top five places. Hernandez ran a 6:33.70 for the silver medal with Garland fourth and Campuzano fifth for the Warriors.
Hernandez's second silver medal came in the 3,200-meters. She was second with a 14:33.03 and not far from the winning 14:26.89.
Gordon Central's other victory came in the relays, where they won the 4-x-200-meter race. But beyond that, the Lady Warriors were also second in two other relays.
The GC A team won the 800-meter run with a 2:00.77 and were seven seconds ahead of the Model A team. The Model B relay squad came in third.
In the 400-meter relay, the Lady Warriors were second with a 55.65 with the Model A girls winning it with a 52.76. The Model B team was third and the Haralson County A team came in fourth.
In the mile relay, Gordon Central ran a 5:05.91 for second place behind Model's winning 4:44.34. The Haralson County A team was third.
The Lady Warriors also did well in the hurdles, taking a second and a third place.
Tiara Lawrence was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 20.06 as Gordon Central had three of the top five finishes.
Lyric Swayne just missed reaching the medal stand, placing fourth at 21 seconds exactly and teammate Susan Palma was just a stride behind her with a 21.03.
Gordon Central went 3-4 in the 300 hurdles as Palma earned a bronze medal by placing third with a 1:01.47 and Lawrence was next, running a 1:03.06 for fourth place.
Eva Poyner of Model won both hurdles races, running a 17.47 for the win in the 110s and a 56.15 in the 300-m.
Gordon Central pole vaulter Arwen Boyle was second in the pole vault with a height of 7-feet even. A Model vaulter won it at eight feet and another Model vaulter was third.
The host team also had a number of fourth places that included a 4-5-6 finish in the long jump.
Faith French led a strong showing in the long jump by coming in fourth at a distance of 12 feet, seven point five inches and Lawrence was fifth overall with Boyle placing sixth.
Sophomore Raniyah Ellis was fourth in the 100-meter race with a 13.88, but less than a second off the victorious 12.81 by senior Keyja Young of North Murray. That was also the only showing in under 13 seconds.
Sophmore Katy Haimes was fourth in the 400-meter race, sporting a 1:12.09. Model took first and second place in the event.