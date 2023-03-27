Campuzano leads Warriors at state meet

Gordon Central senior Meredith Campuzano was the discus and shot put champion last week at a five-team meet at Ratner Stadium.

 Barbara Hall

In a field of nothing but its Region 7-2A rivals, the Gordon Central girls track and field team won its first meet of the year last week at Ratner Stadium.

The Lady Warriors put up 83 points to outlast three other Region foes in a four-team competition that was also their third home meet of the spring.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In