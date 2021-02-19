SUMMERVILLE -- The Gordon Central Lady Warriors had a nice opening quarter on Thursday during the Region 7-AA Tournament third-place game at Chattooga High, but the offense dried up over the final three periods as they fell 48-28 to Dade County.
Gordon Central (9-12) led 15-9 after the first quarter on Thursday, but Dade County proceeded to outscore them 17-3 in the second quarter to take a 26-18 lead into the half. The Lady Wolverines (12-7) continued the momentum into the second half as they outscored the Lady Warriors 7-6 in the third and closed the game out with a 15-4 advantage in the fourth.
“We played well in the first quarter, but after that we just struggled to score consistently,” said Gordon Central head coach Matt Swanson. “We’ve gone through that several times in games this year. I guess that’s the difference between getting a No. 2 and a No. 4 seed. We played well in other areas, but we just couldn’t get enough buckets to stay in the game.”
The loss sends Gordon Central into the No. 4 seed from 7-AA for next week’s Class AA State Tournament. They will visit the No. 1 seed from Region 6-AA in the first round next week with a time and date to be announced later.
In Thursday’s loss, Tayla Gunn was the leading scorer for Gordon Central with 12 points. Brooke Wilson added six on a pair of 3-pointers.
Dade County was led by Jayda Wood who scored a game-high 19 points, including three 3s. Stella Henry added 11 for the Lady Wolverines with three 3s of her own, and Ali Thompson contributed seven points.
Despite the region tournament not ending the way they would’ve wanted it to, Swanson said he is proud of his team and looking forward to seeing them compete in the state tournament for the fourth straight year.
“We’ve now gone to State four years in a row, and that is something we are proud of for this program,” said Swanson. “Going in as a No. 4 seed makes it difficult, but every game we’ve played in the state tournament the last few years, we’ve competed. We’ve battled close to an eventual state champion and been close in the other games too. I’m just excited because it’s a chance for us to go show our team off and to show Gordon Central off. We’re going to practice hard this week and go compete and see what happens.”
In Gordon Central’s semifinal matchup against Fannin County on Wednesday:
Fannin County Girls 57, Gordon Central 20
The Lady Warriors fell behind early and could never recover as Fannin County never let up to send Gordon Central to a tough loss in the semifinals of the Region 7-AA Tournament on Wednesday at Chattooga High.
Fannin County (19-4) jumped on top quickly in the contest to establish control by leading 18-3 after one quarter. They continued the momentum to lead 31-11 at the half and completely put the game out of reach by outscoring the Lady Warriors (9-11) 20-6 in the third.
No Gordon Central player reached double figures in the contest as they were led by Tayla Gunn with five points.
Fannin County’s top scorer was Courtney Davis with 13 points, including a trio of 3s. Natalie Thomas added 10 points, Mackenzie Johnson scored eight, and Abby Ledford and Reagan York each contributed seven.
BOX SCORES:
Dade County Girls 48, Gordon Central 28
DADE COUNTY (48)
Wood 19, Henry 11, Dwyer 2, Thompson 7, Konrad 4, Stinnett 2, Counts 3
GORDON CENTRAL (28)
Passley 3, Wilson 6, Chastain 4, Gunn 12, Reece 3
Dade 9 17 7 15—48
G.C. 15 3 6 4—51
3-pointers – Dade County 9 (Wood 3, Henry 3, Thompson 2, Counts 1); Gordon Central 3 (Wilson 2, Reece 1); Free Throws – Dade County 7-10; Gordon Central 7-10, Record – Gordon Central 9-12.
------------------------
Fannin County Girls 57, Gordon Central 20
FANNIN COUNTY (57)
Davis 13, B. Ledford 5, Bautista 2, A. Ledford 10, Thomas 10, Johnson 8, York 7, Sisson 5
GORDON CENTRAL (20)
Jaco 3, Passley 2, Wilson 3, Chastain 4, Gunn 5, Raley 3
F.C. 18 13 20 6—57
G.C. 3 8 6 3—20
3-pointers – Fannin County 7 (Davis 3, Thomas 2, A. Ledford 1, York 1); Gordon Central 2 (Jaco 1, Raley 1); Free Throws – Fannin County 6-7; Gordon Central 4-5, Record – Gordon Central 9-11.