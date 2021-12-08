Gordon Central's girls basketball team went on the road Tuesday night and earned a 39-36 win over Coosa.
The Lady Eagles battled from start to finish and stayed within a possession or two almost the entire game but fell just short in a region road loss on Tuesday.
Coosa (0-3, 0-1 in 7-AA) rallied from a 14-7 deficit after one quarter to pull within two at the half as they trailed the Lady Warriors 19-17.
The game continued to be tight in the third as Gordon Central held just a 30-29 advantage heading to the fourth before the Lady Warriors made just a few more plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
Abby Jacobs had the hot hand for the Lady Eagles in the loss as she scored a team-high 15 points, all coming on her five made 3s. Sethanie Morgan added 11 points, and Paris Woodard scored six.
Senior guard Cassie Chastain was the top scorer for Gordon Central (5-1, 1-0 in 7-AA) with 16 points. Freshman post player Raniyah Ellis added nine.
Coosa will be back at home on Friday when they host Model at 6 p.m. for a big region rivalry matchup.
Coosa boys 56, Gordon Central 44
The Eagles went on the road on Tuesday and opened the region schedule with a solid win thanks in large part to a huge performance by Joseph Richardson.
Richardson made life tough on the host Warriors defensively as he poured in 34 points, including an incredible eight 3-pointers, to lead Coosa (2-1, 1-0 in 7-AA) to the victory. He scored nine in the first quarter and had a huge third quarter with 13 in that period.
Zaire Philyah also made it into double figures for the Eagles with 12 points of his own.
Coosa is back home on Friday to host county and region rival Model for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.