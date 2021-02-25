The Lady Warriors couldn’t keep pace with a talented No. 1 seed in Columbia on Wednesday night as they saw their season end in the first round of the Class AA State Tournament.
Gordon Central (8-13) were led in scoring by Kim Passley with 11 points. Brooke Wilson added 10, and Tayla Gunn contributed nine, but the Lady Warriors would fall 51-38 in the end.
“I’m very proud of our girls and the season we had,” said Gordon Central head coach Matt Swanson.
India Terrell had a big night to lead Columbia (16-7) with 29 points.