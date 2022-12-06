Lady Warriors get back in the win column

Now the Gordon Central High School girls basketball team is hoping to shine.

The Lady Warriors have made it to the GHSA 2A state playoffs for four consecutive years and they are hoping to make it five straight trips in February. And they will take the first step towards hopefully being a postseason team Thursday night when they go to Rockmart for their Region 7-2A opener against the Lady Yellow Jackets.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In