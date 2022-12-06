Lady Warriors get back in the win column

Now the Gordon Central High School girls basketball team is hoping to shine.
The Lady Warriors have made it to the GHSA 2A state playoffs for four consecutive years and they are hoping to make it five straight trips in February. And they will take the first step towards hopefully being a postseason team Thursday night when they go to Rockmart for their Region 7-2A opener against the Lady Yellow Jackets.
The schedule at first this week had the GC girls playing Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, but with Oakwood Christian’s cancellation of Tuesday’s game, head coach Maci Mills’ team will now play Rockmart Thursday night and then return home Saturday for a 2 p.m. afternoon clash against Armuchee.
The contest against Rockmart is the start of four Region games for the Lady Warriorss in an nine-day stretch, which they are hoping will catapult them into success in January and February.
Next week, the Warriors will be home to play Murray County on Tuesday and then go to Haralson County Friday night before they return home Saturday, Dec. 17 to take on Fannin County in another Saturday afternoon contest that begins at 2 p.m.
If the Lady Warriors can win three or even all four of those games, they could set up themselves up for possibly a nice run in January and there’s no doubt, they would like to come away with no worse than a split of those four important games that could go a long way towards determining whether they can keep their current active playoff streak going.
However, the early results seem to indicate this will be a Region where anyone can beat anyone on any given night because just about all of the schools are off to a good start — including Gordon Central.
Going into this week and the start of the league schedule, five of the seven Region teams have winning records, including Gordon Central, which will enter the Rockmart encounter with a 3-2 record.
North Murray’s girls had the most wins with four as they were 4-2 to start this week. Besides Gordon Central, defending Region 7-2A champion Fannin County was also 3-2.
Murray County had the highest winning percentage of anyone in the 7-2A with a .750 mark after the Lady Indians won three of their first games. Model, which was the third seed out of the league last winter, is second at .667 after the Blue Devils won two of their first three games.
Rockmart and Haralson County were the only two teams struggling out of the gate with Rockmart sitting 1-3 to start the week and Haralson County winless after their first three games.
For Rockmart, however, that 1-3 mark has been a bit deceiving as they had a chance to win two of those three games.
They opened with a 41-36 home loss to Chattooga and then got beat in overtime, 45-33, by Unity Christian. The teams were tied at 31 to start the extra session, but Rockmart was outscored 14-2 in overtime, making it look like it wasn’t up for grabs at the end of regulation.
The Yellow Jackets lost their third straight to start the year last Monday with a 78-24 setback to Carrollton Central, but they got in the win column Friday night with a one-sided 80-26 triumph over Unity Christian.
For Gordon Central, they clobbered Dalton Academy, 43-8, last Saturday to go back above .500 as Region approaches.
The Lady Warriors had their best defensive effort of the season, shutting out the Pumas in the first half to take a football-like 22-0 lead at halftime.
Nine different players scored for Coach Mills’ team with guard Briley Stuart leading the way with nine points. Paula Gilmartin, Chelsey Parker, Kaity Hames, and Kinsey Caudle each hit 3-point shots in the win.
The Lady Warriors scored the first 10 points of the game to lead 10-0 after one quarter and then tallied 12 points in the second period to lead 22-nil at the break.
The visitors scored three points in the third to end the scoring drought, but the Lady Tribe added 12 more to lead 34-3 to start the fourth.
Besides Stuart’s nine points, Edna Campuzano and Ashya James had six points each to aid the Gordon Central victory.