Not so long ago, the Sonoraville High School volleyball team had a losing record.
But right now, the Phoenix may be the hottest team in the state.
The Lady Firebirds, who are the top seeded team in Region 7-4A after winning the league tournament last Saturday in Gordon County, won their 18th match in a row Wednesday afternoon to begin the GHSA 4A state playoffs, defeating North Oconee in five sets and advancing to the Round of 16 Saturday afternoon.
The Phoenix will remain at home for the second round, hosting Lovett at 1 p.m. The Furnace. Lovett made it to the second round of the playoffs by sweeping Southwest Dekalb in three sets Wednesday afternoon near Atlanta.
The team, led by Phoenix first-year head coach Brandon Knight, lost the first set 25-21 Wednesday afternoon to the fourth-seed out of Region 8, but then came back to win the second, 25-21.
They went up 2-1 with a likewise 25-17 win in the third set and looked like they were going to close the deal in the fourth before NO rallied late for a 26-24 triumph that set up the fifth and final set.
In that last set, it was all Sonoraville with the Phoenix winning, 15-6, to keep their season going and move them a step closer to the 4A state tournament.
It has been quite a remarkable run that the team is currently on. They were 13-15 after their first 28 matches but now have 31 wins heading into Saturday’s second-round playoff match. The streak also includes an outstanding run in their first 4A Regional tournament last weekend when they were 3-0 and went from second place at the end of the regular season standings to the top seed going into the playoffs.
They began their 7-4A Region tournament with a 2-0 victory over Central and then knocked off Heritage, 2-1, to set up a rematch with Central for the 7-4A championship. They beat the Lions for the second time in 48 hours, winning three of four very close sets.
Coach Knight’s team captured the first set 25-17 before the Lions rallied in the second to win, 25-23. The Phoenix then took the next two close ones by the same 25-22 counts to earn that top seed and set up their first-round match with North Oconee.
Sonoraville finished the regular season 8-2 in the league and one game behind Heritage, which went 9-1. Central was third in the Region with a 6-4 mark and the Lions were the last team in the league with a winning record as Northwest Whitfield was fourth at 4-6.
Statistically, the Phoenix girls featured some of the league leaders in a few different categories.
Senior Alley Cole, who was the Region 7-4A Player of the Year, led the teams in four different categories — hitting percentage, kills, aces, and blocks — but the Phoenix were well-represented in all those categories as the regular season schedule closed.
Cole had 288 kills and got them at a rate of nearly 49 percent with 288 kills in 488 chances. She was just ahead of junior teammate Ryley Brewer, who had 257 kills and got them at a 39 percent rate, connecting on 257 of 524 opportunities.
Senior Kayleigh Ownbey had 162 kills and freshman Jazmine Hunter finished with 77 for the Phoenix. Ownbey had a kill rate of .244 and Hunter was just ahead of her at .247.
Cole was also first in aces off serves with 105 and Ownbey was not far behind her, placing second in the Region with 93. Setter Sulli Knight was fifth in the league with 67 and Camden Steely ended the year with 65.
And Cole paced the Region in blocks, finishing with 75, which was 13 more than the second-place total of 62. Presley Hiles and Brewer were next on the Phoenix with 29 blocks each and Hunter had 26.
Steely was second in the Region in assists as the Phoenix had two of the top five assist leaders in the 7-4A.
Steely finished with 409 assists or just under four per set and Knight was fifth overall with 356 or 3.5 points for each set she played in.
Besides Cole, Steely and Brewer were also named to the 7-4A first team and Ownbey was an honorable mention.
The Phoenix will now take on Lovett in the Round of 16 this week.
The Lions have a 23-8 record and were second in the regular season in Region 5-4A.
The winner of the Sonoraville-Lovett match will play the winner of the Wayne County-Shaw match next week in the Elite Eight.
Sonoraville now stands 31-15 on the season.