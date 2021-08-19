The Sonoraville High School softball team has been scoring upon.
But the mighty Phoenix were still undefeated going into this weekend, winning three games in the past week.
Most importantly, one of those wins was a 4-1 victory over Ringgold to start 3-A Region 6 action, giving them a very early upper hand in the conference as they look to defend their 2020 banner.
They've been solid in all three phases of the game -- pitching, defense and scoring runs.
And with three Region 6 games in four days next week, the Phoenix look like they have a chance to really grab the upper hand in their league.
They began the past with by winning the Region opener against Ringgold last week behind the stellar hurling of senior pitcher Taylor Long.
She struck out 12 Tigers, gave up three hits and walked just one to go to 2-0 on the year, just like her team.
Ringgold scored its lone run in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead before the Phoenix got the bats going with three runs in the fifth to take the lead and one more in the sixth.
Taylor Martin, junior Taylor West, and freshman Erin Garland each had two hits with West adding a double. Kelly Green had a big two-run double in the fifth that the old the three-run uprising.
Then last Saturday, the Lady Phoenix came up with two huge victories in the Dalton tournament at Heritage Point Park.
First, they clobbered Woodland 8-0, and then after giving up not only their first runs of the season but facing their first deficit this year, they rallied for a 4-2 win over Cass.
In the win over Woodland, freshman pitcher Harley Brown recorded her first ever varsity win in the circle, throwing four scoreless innings before Lily Holton came on in relief and worked a scoreless inning to finish the ball game.
The Phoenix took control of the game immediately with a three-run first inning. They would add two more in the fourth and closed out the scoring with three runs in the fifth.
Olyvia Hopper led a 12-hit effort by going 3-for-3 and an RBI. Daelynn Cochran and Garland each were 2-for-3 and scored twice. Kayleigh Kelley, Ashley Fountain, and Green also had RBI in the win.
They completed their successful day in Whitfield County with their win over Cass HS.
Cass took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the second inning and doubled that up with another one in the top of the sixth. But in the bottom half of that frame, the Phoenix pushed for runs across to take the lead and the victory.
Long threw a complete game for her team, striking out 11 in six innings. She did allow five hits, but walked only two.
Eight different players had a hit for the Big Red with Martin ripping a double for the only extra base of the game. Molly Speach, Ava Lambert, Emma Springfield, and Maddie Swancy along with Green, Cochran, and West all had singles.