Sonoraville pitcher Lily Mullinax lets a pitch go during a recent Phoenix outing. The Phoenix have a couple of important Region 7-4A games this week as they try to make the playoffs in their first year in the bigger classification.
Tim Godbee
A Sonoraville second baseman waits for the pop-up to land her glove as teammate Taylor West looks on.
They are the newest members in Region 7-4A and the Sonoraville High School softball team continues to make a lot of noise, much to the dismay of their new neighbors.
The 7-4A had all four of its playoff teams last year reach the state tournament, including state champion Central. And when the reclassification of schools was done late last year, Sonoraville, which was coming off a 3A state finals appearance itself, was moved into the larger division and suddenly the strong got that much stronger.
Now the Phoenix, who have a large number of experienced sophomores returning from that team that made a run at a state championship, are trying to stamp their own imprint on a much-stronger Region and so far, they are doing just that by keeping themselves in the playoff picture.
The Lady Phoenix won their second league game in their last three tries Tuesday with an 8-5 victory over Cedartown and were looking for the sweep against the Lady Bulldogs that would move them into fourth in the six-team league when the teams met again Thursday night at The Furnace. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
They will be tested next week however with two games against Central, starting on Tuesday when the teams meet in Carrollton before they finish the regular season series Thursday back in Sonoraville. The Lions won the first game between the schools last week by a score of 6-1.
Central went into Thursday’s league games tied for first place in the 7-4A with Heritage for first place with both teams 5-1 in the league. Northwest Whitfield was in third place at 3-2 with Cedartown and the Phoenix right behind them.
Not only are those teams off to fast starts in league play, but runs have been nearly impossible to come by against them with Central having allowed just three runs in its first six 7-4A ballgames while Heritage had surrendered just nine.
Northwest Whitfield had allowed the third fewest with 18 runs given up, but the Phoenix had their number offensively in their most recent encounter, defeating the Lady Bruins 12-4 in Whitfield County.
Central, Heritage, and Northwest Whitfield are also the only three teams in the league that have overall winning records this season.
In the win Tuesday over Cedartown, Sonoraville used two big innings to take the win, scoring four times in the second inning and three in the third to take control early.
The Bulldogs scored first with a run in the home half of the first inning, but the Phoenix would take a 7-1 lead after three innings with their run production in the second and third.
The Bulldogs answered with a solo run in the fourth to close within five at 7-2, but the visitors came back with their final run to lead 8-2.
The home team did make it a might tight with one in the sixth and then two more in the bottom of the seventh, but that was as close as they would get.
Kelly Green led the offense with six runs driven in and she also doubled.
First baseman Taylor West had a 3-for-3 day at the plate that included a solo home run, a walk and a run scored.
Taylor Martin and AnLeigh Shirley each had two hits in the win. In addition, Martin had an RBI, and scored a run while taking a walk.
Anslee Defoor chipped in with a double and scored twice as did Erin Garland. Harley Brown got on base three times with walks and Maddie Swancy added a single and scored another run.
Lily Hilton threw a complete game to get the pitching win. She gave up six hits and five runs, but just two of them were earned while striking out three hitters and walking two.